Who do you think Prime Minister Trudeau was talking about, there?
Trump’s too much of an idiot to pick up on any kind of subtlety. But well done, just the same.
|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
“It’s easy to scare people into voting for you.”
Who do you think Prime Minister Trudeau was talking about, there?
Trump’s too much of an idiot to pick up on any kind of subtlety. But well done, just the same.
4 Responses to ““It’s easy to scare people into voting for you.””
Leave a Reply
Attacking Trump?
I thought this was an attack on Kelly Leitch and her ilk.
But a good speech never the less.
Danny
Surely you’re not suggesting Trudeau and his Liberals aren’t guilty of doing the same thing.
Or the Conservatives.
Or the NDP.
Political parties of all stripes acusse their opponents of having done things with power or that they will do things if given power that are patently false. How many elections were run by the Liberals on Harper’s “hidden agenda”?
And of course it is also easy to dupe people into voting for you by making promises you have no intention of keeping like say, I don’t know, electoral reform.
Should have been accuse, not acusse.