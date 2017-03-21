 


Kevin O’Leary doesn’t know who the Minister of Public Safety is
March 21st, 2017, 7:51 am

It’s Ralph Goodale. You know, the Saskatchewan Liberal who has been in the House of Commons since 1993, which coincidentally is the same year that Kevin O’Leary moved to Boston, where he has been ever since.

Anyway, O’Leary says he’s going to fire Goodale, even though he doesn’t know who he is. My suggestion is the Conservative Party fire Kevin O’Leary, instead, because they know who he is, by now – a clown, a fool, a liar.

But they won’t.



  1. doconnor says:
    March 21, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I don’t recognize the names of most cabinet ministers, and but Ralph Goodale is definitely one of the ones that I do recognize. Maybe O’Leary is as stupid as he seems.

  2. rww says:
    March 21, 2017 at 10:09 am

    “I don’t even know who Ralph Goodale is…I’m going to fire that guy when I get to Ottawa”

    So if you take him literally he is saying he won’t move to Ottawa until he can fire Goodale, that is until and unless he becomes Prime Minister. Or in other words he will run the Conservative Party and be Leader of the Ppposition while commuting from Boston and wherever Shark Tank is filmed.

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    March 21, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Warren,

    When he sold O’Leary Funds to Canoe Financial, thought that was a sure sign he was heading back permanently to the States.

  4. DJ says:
    March 21, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Goodale was also an MP from 1974-1979. He was the leader of the Saskatchewan Liberals from 1981 to 1988 and an MLA from 1986 to 1988. Since becoming an MP again in 1993, he has held five cabinet portfolios! (Agriculture, Natural Resources, Public Works, Leader of the Government, Finance, Public Safety) Ralph gets around!

  5. Charlie says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    First he’s going to go to war with Rachel Notley then he’s going to fire Ralph Goodale?

    Who does this dumbass think he’s gonna be if he wins the CPC leadership, Supreme Leader of Canadistan?

