“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
FFS… I see no direct link to that POS movie, but that MEME is toxic. Either it was an intentional appeal to alt-right, MRA, MGTOW sexist/racist pigs, or whoever handles his social media are completely clueless.
Unless Chong or Raitt pull off a miracle, I think I’m pretty much done with the CPC. There was always an element within the party that were overly racist/sexist/homophobic, but for the most part they were kept under control. Now they’re the front runners? Only problem is I can’t support the other two parties either.
https://youtu.be/ilcRS5eUpwk
.. it seems more and more we now live in the era of Reality TV & Social Media Governance.. I don’t need to mention names, hell, they appear daily on our cel phones widescreen TV’s iPads androids.. you name it. Bernier must have suddenly decided ‘I need to get some’ .. just like Kellie.
Marshall McLuhan would bust a gut just watching these intrepid earnest mealy mouthwaggers. And he’d probably say something to the effect of ‘they’re like strippers, exotic dancers & they’re not naked – they’re wearing us’ (i stole that from a Tom Wolfe recollection btw)
I don’t see much in Bernier aside from an interest in taking over from Rona who’s been enjoying the fruits of Stornaway luxury for nigh on two years. The play with words ‘red pill’ flippancy just sheds light on a disturbed man & his interests or beliefs.. or a very ignorant ‘sense’ of humor. But he got his name out front eh.. just like Kellie.. got up on stage and pole danced.