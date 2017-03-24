- This poll excludes Prince Edward Island, and is methodologically unsound. Whoever is Premier there could be doing way worse!
- How about those Raptors?
- And, um, that’s it.
|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Confidential Ontario Liberal talking points for that Angus Reid poll
5 Responses to “Confidential Ontario Liberal talking points for that Angus Reid poll”
Leave a Reply
I’m in my 20s so I can’t compare it to the dying days of the Harris/Eves and Rae terms, but to those who remember, how does the disdain for Wynne compare?
Think there is any chance Wynne tries to catch the opposition “with their pants down” and calls an early election?
I mean in 2014 the NDP were the ones who ultimately forced the election and their campaign look woefully unprepared and they knew the election was coming.
No.
This time next year Wall will be at 30% after all the cuts really start to bite and people realize that after 8 years of a resource boom Sakatchewan didn’t save one penny. Zip. They pissed it all away. Alaska has $50 billion saved for crying out loud. Texas — Texas! — $30 billion. Norway? $870 billion. Saskatchewan? $0. Here… http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/saskatoon/sovereign-wealth-fund-saskatchewan-budget-1.4030339
This is where I think the comparisons with Chretien, and the Martin insurgency fail. Chretien had triple Wynne’s numbers when Martin was gunning for him! This is lowest low….Mulroney-esque. There is no recovery from these numbers. People SHOULD be pushing Wynne out the door.