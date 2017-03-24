 


Confidential Ontario Liberal talking points for that Angus Reid poll
March 24th, 2017, 7:36 am
  • This poll excludes Prince Edward Island, and is methodologically unsound.  Whoever is Premier there could be doing way worse!
  • How about those Raptors?
  • And, um, that’s it. 



  1. Ronald Glover says:
    March 24, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I’m in my 20s so I can’t compare it to the dying days of the Harris/Eves and Rae terms, but to those who remember, how does the disdain for Wynne compare?

  2. Matt says:
    March 24, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Think there is any chance Wynne tries to catch the opposition “with their pants down” and calls an early election?

    I mean in 2014 the NDP were the ones who ultimately forced the election and their campaign look woefully unprepared and they knew the election was coming.

  3. Kelly says:
    March 24, 2017 at 10:56 am

    This time next year Wall will be at 30% after all the cuts really start to bite and people realize that after 8 years of a resource boom Sakatchewan didn’t save one penny. Zip. They pissed it all away. Alaska has $50 billion saved for crying out loud. Texas — Texas! — $30 billion. Norway? $870 billion. Saskatchewan? $0. Here… http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/saskatoon/sovereign-wealth-fund-saskatchewan-budget-1.4030339

  4. zing says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:12 am

    This is where I think the comparisons with Chretien, and the Martin insurgency fail. Chretien had triple Wynne’s numbers when Martin was gunning for him! This is lowest low….Mulroney-esque. There is no recovery from these numbers. People SHOULD be pushing Wynne out the door.

