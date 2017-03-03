“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
And the tweet was sent at 4:00 a.m. from the guy who has close to 26,000,000 followers. And his POTUS account has close to 16,000,000.
During the election I frequently remarked how his numbers were well ahead of Hillary’s.
No NYT, no CNN, gets out their message as quickly and as well. His message is getting through unfiltered on a daily basis. And think how many people see it after retweets. It is pure friggin’ genius. Sorry, WK, it is.
Now he has a weekly Address he sends out every Friday. More friggin’ brilliance. He doesn’t even need FOX and Breitbert. But them seconding his message does not hurt. Pence is learning from the master and is himself up to 3,000,000 and growing daily. Minimum 8 years of Republican rule. Sorry to say that WK, but you should have quit on Trump for Lent, and then I wouldn’t mention this.
You should quit Trump, period. Really.
Next he’ll be praising our “extreme vetting of refugees”.