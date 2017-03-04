Sloane



That’s Sloane, up above.

My Mom painted that for Lisa in Maine, when Sloane was still a puppy. Sloane had this way of sitting up kind of funny, always looking like she was going to get into some trouble – getting ready to run off, or howl at someone in the alley. With that lab smile she had.

She still seems like a puppy. She’s just three years old, but she never lost any of those things you associate with puppies – the spirit, the wilfulness, the pure joy at seeing you every time you walk into the room.

She was never my dog: she was always Lisa’s dog, right from the start. Sloane was Lisa’s best friend, too, and they were together every single day, at home and at work. They went everywhere together.

She almost died, right after she selected Lisa (and not the other way around) at Cooperslane Kennel. She was really, really sick. Cooperslane offered to take her back, and give my wife another lab, like Sloane was just a money transaction.

Lisa wouldn’t even consider it. She already loved that dog, a lot. She nursed Sloane back to health, and – apart from those days when Sloane ate what she shouldn’t ever eat, which was pretty much every day – Sloane was always healthy and strong and smart. She was amazing.

A couple weeks ago, we started noticing she was slipping a lot on the hardwood floors at our house. She couldn’t jump into the back of our Jeeps. And she didn’t seem to be herself. The lab smile was gone; something was wrong.

The shadow on the scan of her brain – the one the vet showed us, after myriad tests and examinations – was what was wrong. She had brain cancer, at the age of three. And there was nothing could be done. She was going to die.

In a world as full of misery and tragedy as this one, you perhaps wonder if you should mourn a dog like you would a person. But not us, and not with Sloane. She was fully part of our family, and she lived here with Lisa and me and the kids and her black lab mother/sister, Roxy.

And, now, we cannot believe she is gone. As you read this, we have taken her to the vet for the last time, because he told us we needed to.

Sloane, meanwhile, is now somewhere else, sitting up kind of funny, getting ready to get into some trouble – getting ready to run off, or howl at someone in the alley. Once again with that lab smile she had.

We love her and miss her already, and we always will.