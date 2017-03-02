The Rebel’s Faith Goldy promotes pedophilia

I don’t think that is true, actually. Or, I think it isn’t true. Let me explain.

Andrew Lawton is a broadcaster for Global News and AM980 in London, Ontario. I have been on his show once, to debate what he calls free speech, and what I call hate propaganda. We disagree on pretty much everything, but I found him to be civil enough, so we became Facebook “friends.”

Last night, I saw on Facebook that Andrew had agreed to help promote a movie called The Red Pill. The Red Pill is propaganda claiming to be a documentary. It’s a big hit with the far Right, because it takes the position that men are the victims of rape and domestic violence, are treated unfairly by women, blah blah blah. It’s a load of misogynistic horseshit, and Andrew Lawton thinks it’s swell. Whatever.

Except this: one of the people who helped to fundraise for The Red Pill is Milos Yiannopoulos. You remember him: he’s the guy who recently lost a big book deal, and resigned from Breitbart, was disinvited from a big conservative conference – because he defended pedophilia as a way for young boys to “discover who they are.”

Anyway. He’s the scum of the Earth, like anyone else who advocates sex with children. And, if he’s sexually assaulted children, or counselled that, he should be in jail – like Ben Levin and others. So, on Facebook, I suggested to Lawton that he should be careful about promoting a film so closely associated with Yiannopoulos.

Assorted winged monkeys responded. (One said I’d molested children myself, so her life is about to get rather complicated.) But then one response came from Faith Goldy, who used to work at Sun News Network when I appeared there:

Now, I always got along with Faith. Her views were on acid, she was no Lisa LaFlamme, and nobody at SNN took her all that seriously, but she was pleasant enough. So, I wrote to her, asking her to clarify what she had said.

Did she mean that I supported Ben Levin? That I am silent about pedophiles when they are my friends?

If that’s what she meant, that’s a damned lie – and it’s about as actionable as it gets. I’ve tried to reach her a number of times now, and she’s not responding at all.

Friendly or not, I’m not going to let that one stand. Faith needs to delete that, and retract it. Will she?

I’m posting this here in the hope that she sees it, or that someone who knows her lets her know.

I’ll keep you posted about what she posted.