The Troll-in-Chief, and his winged monkeys

I’ve always thought the word “troll” lacks the semantical power it deserves. Shrek was a troll, and everyone liked him. There had to be a better word to describe these pathetic little men (because they are almost always men).

Going back to 2002, when I first started this web site, I didn’t permit comments. I simply did not have the desire or time to police the libel and hate spewed by dickless, gormless wonders who wear Power Rangers jammies all day and live in mommy’s basement.

Back then, too, I just called them what they were: haters. I had written books on the subject of hate, and knew that’s what these men were – anti-Semites, misogynists, Hitler freaks, neo-Nazis, truthers, Odinists, white supremacists, conspiracy theorists, Creators, Aryans, and so on and so on. The names would change, and so would the methodology, but their essence – their putrescence – would not. They were haters, period, and now they were fully online. (Case in point: I started this web site because Holocaust deniers Ernst Zundel and David Irving had gotten there first, and were libelling me online on a regular basis.)

Better moderation software and a better class of commenters (that’s you, folks) eventually persuaded me to accept comments. But, in the intervening years – and beyond the confines of this web site, I have noted that trolls have grown bolder, and that various web platforms (Twitter in particular) have actually made them a force to be reckoned with.

One of them, for example, is now the President of the United States. And he used tried-and-tested troll methods to get to the Oval Office.

The New York Times magazine had an amazing article about all this yesterday. It’s here. And it reminded me about something important:

The troll figure feels as new as the smartphones in our hands, but his trail of destruction stretches deep into history. Toward the end of World War II, Jean-Paul Sartre looked at the anti-Semites of Europe and saw something that still sounds familiar. “Never believe that anti-Semites are completely unaware of the absurdity of their replies,” he wrote in the 1944 essay “Anti-Semite and Jew.” They “are amusing themselves, for it is their adversary who is obliged to use words responsibly, since he believes in words.” Anti-Semites “delight in acting in bad faith, since they seek not to persuade by sound argument but to intimidate and disconcert.”

Per Jesus, we will always have the trolls among us. They’ve always been here, I guess. It’s unrealistic to expect they will disappear anytime soon, now that their racist, sexist, fascistic groping leader has seized power with the assistance of a hostile foreign power.

So – given their ubiquitousness, given their durability, given their indifference to truth, as Sartre notes – how do we fight them?

I have ideas about that. On Thursday night, Lisa and I will be speaking at York University about the Troll-in-Chief and his legions of winged monkeys, and how to fight them.

Drop by if you can. It’s time to send the trolls back under their bridges, where they belong.