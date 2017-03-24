HA HA HA the #GOP are pulling their bill. You have lost, @realDonaldTrump and @SpeakerRyan. You lost. #USPolitics
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 24, 2017
⚡️ “GOP health care bill withdrawn, House in recess”https://t.co/9XVKypO2jn
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 24, 2017
Good !
Deep-six this DC Uniparty turkey and get on with a middle class economic agenda !
More of this:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/24/business/energy-environment/keystone-oil-pipeline.html
As for tax reform, Trump should dump Paul RINO and his border tax, and start with tariffs against Mexico and China, an end to “Carried Interest”, end Hollywood accounting, end tech and biotech stock options and end depreciation on real estate buildings that are skyrocketing in value.
Yes, because the hallmarks of glorious, free-market Republicanism include high tariff barriers, initiating trade wars and discouraging technology industry startups.