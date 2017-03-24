 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


“We’ll win so much, you’ll get bored with winning.”
March 24th, 2017, 3:02 pm



2 Responses to ““We’ll win so much, you’ll get bored with winning.””

  1. Robert Frindt says:
    March 24, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Good !

    Deep-six this DC Uniparty turkey and get on with a middle class economic agenda !

    More of this:

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/24/business/energy-environment/keystone-oil-pipeline.html

    As for tax reform, Trump should dump Paul RINO and his border tax, and start with tariffs against Mexico and China, an end to “Carried Interest”, end Hollywood accounting, end tech and biotech stock options and end depreciation on real estate buildings that are skyrocketing in value.

    Reply
    • The Doctor says:
      March 24, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      Yes, because the hallmarks of glorious, free-market Republicanism include high tariff barriers, initiating trade wars and discouraging technology industry startups.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 