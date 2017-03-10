 


Would you make an ad that disrespects Sikhs?
March 10th, 2017, 3:17 pm

As I am certain you know, among Sikhs, wearing a Dastaar, or turban, is mandatory for all Amritdhari (or initiated) Sikh men and women. For the Sikhs, the Dastaar is an article of faith that represents honour, self-respect, courage, spirituality, and piety.  It is central to the Skin identity and is to be accorded respect.

By all but the BC NDP’s pals in the BC Federation of Labour, that is.

My Huff Po bit on the BC Dips resulted in a number of emails from a number of folks in God’s Country.  One told me a noteworthy story, with supporting evidence.

“Warren: As I’m sure you’ve heard, BC Fed is running an attack ad campaign on the BC Liberals and Christy Clark.  The first ad they ran showed the Christy Clark cartoon character actually jumping on a Sikh person wearing a turban.  When the Sikh community objected, the BC Fed people quickly deleted the scene.  You should put up the two clips I’m sending you on your blog.  They are incredibly disrespectful to the Sikh faith.”

I agree.  Here’s a bit of the slowed-down “before” ad, which I uploaded to YouTube:


 

And, here’s the “after lots of complaints” ad, with the anti-Sikh crap mysteriously absent:


 

BC Fed/BC NDP: we’re working to make life more culturally insensitive!


2 Responses to “Would you make an ad that disrespects Sikhs?”

  1. Dave says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    No chance that we can view that as an innocent mistake by somebody who was trying to be inclusive?

    The character is jumping on all of the people, not just the Sikh man.

  2. Gyor says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    I didn’t know it was mandatory for Sikh women too as I’ve only seen the men wear the turban.

