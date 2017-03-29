…sounds like a Kellie Leitch campaign rally, doesn’t it?
But, no, it’s Dundurn’s page about my new book, found here!
Here’s the cover. If you are so inclined, you can bookmark it, so you can purchase the thing in paperback and digital download, over and over! Amazon, too!
Also, I’m get an “X” tat this weekend. Long story, as it were.
First tat? Where?
I guess too early to think movie rights.
Warren,
I tell people just think how it will look when you become a senior.
That aside, congrats on the book! (Hope Lisa is the Editor, and merciful.)