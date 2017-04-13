…so he made another kind of bombshell, to distract. MOAB: Mislead, Obstruct, Antagonize, Baffle.
Washington – The US military has dropped an enormous bomb in Afghanistan, according to four US military officials with direct knowledge of the mission.
A GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), nicknamed the “mother of all bombs,” was dropped at 7:32 pm local time Thursday, the sources said. A MOAB is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided munition that is America’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb.
The bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, stationed in Afghanistan and operated by Air Force Special Operations Command, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump told CNN.
Officials said the target was an ISIS cave and tunnel complex and personnel in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province.
Oh, and look at this report. What a coincidence.
Indictments imminent? Drop a MOAB.
One source suggested the official [FBI] investigation was making progress. “They now have specific concrete and corroborative evidence of collusion,” the source said. “This is between people in the Trump campaign and agents of [Russian] influence relating to the use of hacked material.”
It’s a message for North Korea I’d say …. the real distraction is the supposed tension with Russia which I’m betting are a complete fabrication designed to preserve his base and undermine claims of collusion
This fool is really going to do it, he’s going to eventually launch a nuke. Too bad Trump is more like Martin Sheen in Dead Zone rather than Martin Sheen in West Wing, world would be a much safer place.
Smoke ’em if you got ’em. He’s going to kill us all. Probably with a Tweet.
In one week, Trump has authorized two completely fucking useless bombings. His mission in Syria accomplished absolutely nothing but put him on Russia’s bad side. And his mission in Afghanistan was completely out the purview of the US’s current-day foreign mission; not to mention a direct contradiction of his own beliefs related to what a bottomless pit of responsibility Afghanistan is for the US and how America shouldn’t be doing anything there. Not to mention, he’s now distancing himself from Bannon, making Kushner the defacto President and stuffed Kellyanne into a closet somewhere.
Trump is trying desperately now to appeal to outside of his support base. He’s trying to speak and behave like one would expect a President to, but its going to ruin him. He didn’t get elected to be the same and now that he sees the on-coming train and he’s doing whatever he thinks would make the mainstream happy and preoccupy the media.
Donald Trump’s entire saga has been like playing with matches while waste-deep inside of a drum of gasoline — eventually, shit is going to blow-up in your face.