Truly amazing. According to the story (probably apocryphal), that speech was kind of bland and flat until the awesome Mahalia, who was sitting off to the side, shouted “Tell them about the dream…”. So he got inspired, started talking about the dream and ended up soaring. Probably the most memorable speech I’ve ever heard.
I was in Atlanta a few years ago and had the chance to walk down Auburn St – the MLK Center is at the far end. Kind of emotional for a sentimental guy like me. We talked with a street chap who was more or less camped under the freeway, who walked with us and told us the history of the street. It was once known as the richest street in black urban America, but a lot of it was razed to make way for an improved highway system for the Olympics. As a result, big parts of the neighbourhood are empty lots, residents dispersed, shops boarded. The few blocks at the very end where the Center is located are well-maintained, but the edges of that area are contained by projects. (I think they call it progress.)