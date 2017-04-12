Heh.
Guess who made an appearance at @jjhorgan campaign announcement for @bcndp? #bcelxn17 #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/toEWNEqPue
— Taran Parmar (@Taranparmar983) April 12, 2017
|
BC election: I love good war room stuff
Heh.
2 Responses to "BC election: I love good war room stuff"
It’s an issue here. Assorted mining (including oil and gas) interests have made big donations to the BCLibs, and it si pretty clear the they have received a whole whack of government largesse (and overlooking of environmental issues) for their investment.
If this is true (only source in BCLibs, so far) then yeah, NDP should come clean on any returns that might happen. (A laughable part of the BCLib propaganda on this, is that the union is ‘international,’ as if the BCLibs are not bought and paid for by foreign interests.)
NDP has said it will introduce political finance controls.
Meanwhile, Greens are doing well on Vancouver Island- lots of signs in Nanaimo Cowichan and Cowichan.
By the by, a person can go on to Elections BC site and find the yearly donations by contributor to each of the parties. The donaters are classed- 1 is individual; 2 is a business; and so on…