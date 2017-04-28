From the Straight, not exactly a paragon of anti-NDP sentiment:
Oh, and here is a fascinating video on the BC NDP’s pals palling it up with Donald Trump – the guy, you know, who this week killed off 20,000 B.C. softwood lumber jobs.
|
4 Responses to “BC’s NDP: big labour pays their salaries – and is chummy with Trump, too”
Here is the original Straight article quoting a Liberal candidate:
http://www.straight.com/news/899371/bc-liberals-and-bc-ndp-ramp-insults-election-draws-nearer
Here is a Straight commentary arguing corporate donations are inherently worse then union donations
http://www.straight.com/news/901826/beware-false-equivalence-comparing-corporate-political-donations-union-contributions
The BC NDP will ban corperate and union donations (cutting the strings). Banning corperate and union donations should be the minimum standard to be considered progressive these days.
How about Horgan’s secret Bay Street fundraiser, a while back? Any banning of that, too? He plan to give back the money, now that he’s so fucking virtuous?
The BC NDP: still the party that stole from charities.
Yes, that would be banned. I expect he would give the money back if the Liberals give back the money from thier many similar fundraisers.
I’ve lived in BC for 25 years, and I’ve come to the conclusion that most people have their minds made up, and aren’t influenced by this kind of story. They seem to have Lib, NDP, Green in their genetic makeup, and news of one kind or another doesn’t influence them. I think there’s a drift from the NDP to the Greens this time, but I don’t believe that 20% are undecided…they just don’t want to tell the pollsters.
My take is that it’s a choice between gov’t by the Chamber of Commerce and gov’t by the BC Federation of Trade Unions, with a lot of millennial and yuppie support going to the Greens.