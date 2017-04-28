From Commentary. In all seriousness, tall-forehead commentary-type folks, when you get stuff this basic wrong, you undermine your entire story/column/editorial. That’s certainly I used to tell my students at Carleton’s School of Journalism, when I would give them an “F” for mistakes like this.
The President of Canada did the same thing, when Jean Chrétien was in charge. Of course, that was just with the leader of some tiny Caribbean country, so it probably doesn’t count.
What? Not a peep from the Countess of Ontario?