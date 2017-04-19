…because it’s really paying off:
“We are also going to stand up for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin. And I’ve been reading about it, I’ve been talking about it for a long time, and that demands, really, immediately, fair trade, with all of our trading partners. And that includes Canada,” [Trump] said Tuesday, raising his voice to emphasize the country.
“Because in Canada, some very unfair things have happened to our dairy farmers and others.”
As I’ve been writing for months, a Neville Chamberlain strategy doesn’t work. All that strong men understand is strength.
Sucking up to the likes of Donald Trump strengthens his hand, and weakens ours. And it makes us look weak, too.
My radical advice: try acting like a strong, sovereign nation for a few days. And, if you don’t like it, you can go back to being a supplicant, who lets the bully steal your lunch, day after day.
You can smile at Rich Old Uncle Donnie. Attempt to rationalize his off-colour jokes because of his ignorance. Turn your head when his ‘hugs’ with the women folk last a little too long. And ignore the fact that he smells like the bottom of a gerbil cage and needs a good haircut. But if you invite him over and attempt to be civil or curry favour by offering him a few Canadian Club & waters, you can be certain he’s going to ruin Thanksgiving dinner.
Trudeau needs to be more like his father and stand up more often.
With Trump who knows what will work given his random off the cuff method of running the US .. but ya gotta push bac k…
Who fucking cares what this shit-gibbon says. He’s made it abundantly obvious that he just regurgitates whatever the last person to meet with him spoke.
If he’s in Wisconsin, he’ll say whatever Paul Ryan wants. If he’s standing next to the NATO SecGen, he’ll praise the fuck out of NATO. If he’s standing next to Trudeau, he’ll praise Canada and the “great great great” relationship between the US and Canada. If he’s with the Chinese leader, he’s talking about the greatness of China… and chocolate cake.
The dumbass has no opinion or ideological compass to push his policy agenda so he’s constantly vomiting out platitudes to please his present audience.
Trump’s words carry about as much weight as his claims of being “pro-women” do.