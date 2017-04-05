 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


ISIS, punk rock and the Hot Nasties
April 5th, 2017, 7:01 am

They’re all connected.  Seriously.

So, there’s these two guys, profiled last week in the Washington Post:

Lucas Chapman, left, and Brace Belden, U.S. volunteers with the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, pose for a portrait next to a homemade armored vehicle in a rear base near Tal Samin, Syria. (Alice Martins/For The Washington Post)

Lucas Chapman, left, and Brace Belden, U.S. volunteers with the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, pose for a portrait next to a homemade armored vehicle in a rear base near Tal Samin, Syria. (Alice Martins/For The Washington Post)

See that guy on the right, Brace Belden?  He and his buddy are anarchists, fighting ISIS.  Hollywood wants to make a big movie about them.  And Brace?  Brace is a punk rocker.

Now, check this out, from five years ago in Maximum Rock’n’Roll, the premier punk rock mag:

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 7.51.19 AM

See that, bottom right corner? No less than ISIS-fighting anarchist punk Bruce Belden calls the Hot Nasties Invasion of the Tribbles EP the record of the week, and “great,” “pretty perfect,” “tasty (and tasteful),” “a great goddamn record,” and “everything I like about punk.”

We were, Belden says, “dumb teenagers from nowhere writing pop hits” – which sounds about right.  We were dumb teenagers (now we’re dumb adults).

Anyway.  All of the Nasties hope he is keeping safe over there, and we look forward to his return.  We will play Invasion of the Tribblesthe Palma Violets’ favourite – when we finally meet up.

 

 


One Response to “ISIS, punk rock and the Hot Nasties”

  1. Michael Clifton says:
    April 5, 2017 at 7:09 am

    That is one of the best reviews of any record that I’ve ever read. Let’s hope he’s clobbering ISIS as effectively.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 