The B.C. Liberals’ official Twitter feed, meanwhile, referenced a hashtag gaining steam on the social media platfom based on Clark asking Horgan to “calm down”: “#CalmDownJohn: reaction from the 1st #bclexn17 leader’s debate,” the party stated.
Central Saanich Coun. Niall Paltiel remarked that, “It looks like #CalmDownJohn is trending after (Horgan)’s outburst during the NEWS1130 leaders debate!”
As far away as Ontario, former federal Liberal Party strategist and pundit Warren Kinsella continued to circulate the “sexism” allegations against Horgan, tweeting: “B.C.’s NDP leader is a Trump-like sexist jerk,” later adding Horgan “reveals self to be sexist, insulting, condescending creep.”
In remarks to reporter after the 90-minute debate moderated by veteran broadcaster Bill Good ended, Clark said Horgan’s aggressive, interruption-heavy style matched his approach in the Legislature as leader of the Official Opposition…
UPDATE: Palmer in the National Post isn’t impressed either:
@nationalpost: #BCNDP leader was “angry,” lacked “respect,” had the debate’s most “regrettable”moment. Ouch. #BCpoli #BCelxn17 pic.twitter.com/FfP1jiRJZT
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 21, 2017
