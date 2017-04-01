Some of you were wondering why I abruptly travelled to Montreal on Thursday.
Well, now that the appropriate approvals have been concluded, I can reveal I was there to meet with Justin Trudeau to finalize discussing – and ultimately accept – a position in his office.
The working title is Strategic Head, Information Technology, which I think is kind of awful. The best way to describe it is kind of a digital war room boss. With the CPC and NDP soon to acquire leaders, it’s an arguably going to be an important role.
It’s quite exciting, but there are some downsides. Among other things, the new job requires (a) a move back to Ottawa (b) handing over Daisy to Lisa and (c) the shuttering of this web site. After 15+ years, it’s coming to an end, and that’s the part that makes me most sad.
Anyway. Onward and upward. Now is the time for all good men (and women) to come to the aid of the party, as they say. And that’s what I’m doing.
Over and out.
Let me check today’s date again . . . .
Congratulations and if there’s anything I can do, just ask. (No need to post this)
Ummmmm, I think this is fake news…
And what day is it again??
:)..happy April.
u r 2 old 4 jt, 4/1/17
Enjoy the corruption!
Congrats on the new job. I’m a small c conservative and you’re a dirty Liberal commie, but I’ve always admired your tenacity, honesty and commitment to public service as a means to better the country. I also think your viewpoint that other parties are your opponents and not your enemies is needed in this polarized political environment now more than ever.
And pretty much as soon as I pressed submit, my Wife (who is way smarter than me, something we have in common) reminded me it’s April 1. But I still meant what I said.
Well played Sir… well played.
Hey congrats! I’ve been thinking about changing gears as well so I’ml taking my one man unicycling while reciting Hansard in the voice of Nick Cave act on the road. Good luck to us all!
For many years, I have fallen for the story each time……consoling you on the loss of your relationship, business, etc……Not this year, Mr. Kinsella, not this year!……lol Happy April Fools to you too……
Once they check your previous Russian connections you might not be getting the job.
I guess the job as Trumps new press secretary didn’t pan out?
Does an acronym come with that position?
Warren, congratulations, that is awesome!
And of course it starts on the first day of the new fiscal year.
Hahaha April Fools!
I’m in!!! Whatever you need bro.
And given the date & the timing, no doubt you’ll fall in line with the Trudeau/Butts PMO’s policy and all will be sweetness and light with Donald Trump. Sounds like hog heaven!
The Liberal who came in from the cold!