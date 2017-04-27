IDEA: A constitutional amendment requiring that the last person Trump speaks to on any issue must be Justin Trudeau. https://t.co/7nqkzlSmvh
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 27, 2017
Trump: I “was going to terminate NAFTA as of 2 or 3 days from now” but Trudeau/Peña Nieto asked “could you please renegotiate” & I like them pic.twitter.com/N447uS2IbV
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 27, 2017
It’s called negotiating. Being prepared to cancel the deal has brought both Canada and Mexico to the table prepared to make changes. Trump is a master at this stuff and Canadian sectors that are currently protected should be worried. But Canada wins if those protected sectors lose that protection.
Trump has an enormous talent/ability to reduce the situation to its elemental core. Here’s a perfect example:
On Tuesday he was asked if he was worried he was starting a trade war with Canada. He said “They have a tremendous surplus with the United States, whenever they have a surplus I have no fear, We have massive trade deficits, so when we’re the country with trade deficits, we have no fear”
That is absolutely brilliant. Anything that reduces trade with the US hurts Canada far more than it hurts the US. Amazingly most people do not understand this.
Trump is a psychopath who did a whiplash-inducing flip flop in less than 24 hours. He’s a fool and so is anyone who defends him.
Gordie. Gordie. Gordie. I’d ask when you’re going to learn, but that would be rhetorical.
“Absolutely brilliant”. LOL. Leave it to you to come up with a ridiculous statement like that to spin Trump’s latest flip flop. Did you go to the same PR school Sean Spicer did?
Trump is like a poker pro if the objective of the game was to show your hand to every person from here to Japan.
He’s gone from parading around as a master “deal maker” to appearing as the most impressionable and infantile 70+ year-old to have ever held any modicum of power.
Its funny, his bloviating about tearing shit up and demanding changes aren’t remotely backed up by reality. “Terminate 2-3 days from now”, is he fucking retarded? You can’t just flip a switch and turn a massive trading relationship off. There’s a legal process by which he is required to exit a deal. More importantly, I’d like to hear someone from the WH explain how this would go down with Congressional Republicans whose regions directly benefit from NAFTA and how the US would mitigate the economic disaster this would have brought on.
Jesus Christ.
This fucking moron has the capacity to grasp issues barely equal to the level of a Kardashian.
It is perhaps the thing one thing that irritates me most about Trump; he’s just incredibly and visibly stupid.