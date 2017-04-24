 


The fight against hate continues tomorrow
April 24th, 2017, 10:49 am

Tomorrow at 10 a.m., at a hearing room on the third floor at 4900 Yonge Street in Toronto, a special panel will start hearings into whether Canada Post should be delivering a pro-Nazi, Holocaust-denying hate sheet called Your Ward News. Lisa, Richard Warman, Bernie Farber, me and many others take the position that it shouldn’t. Some of us will be there for the first hearing.

There will likely be quite a few white supremacists and Hitler freaks there, too, to cause trouble, and to intimidate people. That’s what they do.

If you agree with us – if you agree that an agent of the Crown should not be helping to deliver hate to peoples’ mailboxes – we would be honoured to receive your support. Say so in comments, below, or contact us via our web page.

Images of the sort of garbage we are talking about are below.  Apologies in advance.


PicFrame[3] PicFrame[2] PicFrame[1] PicFrame

Images from Your Ward News: racism, Holocaust denial, tributes to National Socialism, homophobia, promotions of rape, columns by former Heritage Front members.  It goes on and on.

 


7 Responses to “The fight against hate continues tomorrow”

  1. Graham Cole says:
    April 24, 2017 at 11:02 am

    No crown corporation should be involved with the spreading of hate. It’s is counter to what Canada stands for and has fought for around the world…

    Reply
  2. Helmut-Harry Loewen says:
    April 24, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I commend and support the efforts of Lisa Kinsella, Warren Kinsella, Bernie Farber, Richard Warman, CUPW, Canada Post employees and many others in Ontario to curtail the delivery of hate propaganda (Your Ward News) in Toronto by Canada Post. There is no plausible defence based on freedom of expression considerations that can be mustered to justify the dissemination of white supremacist doctrines, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial by agents acting on behalf of the Crown without putting its honour into disrepute. Helmut-Harry Loewen, University of Winnipeg (Sociology, retired) and member of FF1-Fascist Free Treaty One, Winnipeg

    Reply
  3. Les Miller says:
    April 24, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Wow, that really is bad.

    Go get ’em. This shouldn’t just not be delivered by Canada post, it should be prosecuted. The people behind this are dangerous.

    Reply
  4. Ryan says:
    April 24, 2017 at 11:43 am

    “Your Ward News” is a perversion of freedom of expression and should be banned for distribution by Canada Post or any other crown corporation. You have my support.

    Reply
  5. The Fight Against Hate Continues Tomorrow | STAMP Out Hate says:
    April 24, 2017 at 11:55 am

    […] Click here for original post […]

    Reply
  6. Terry Maloney says:
    April 24, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    I definitely agree with you. Canada Post has no business distributing filth like this.

    Reply
  7. Luke says:
    April 24, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    One would imagine support for your position on this matter to be implicit. Such is my naivety.

    This sort of stuff is the work of humanity’s worst element.

    Reply

