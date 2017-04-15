 


The only question about Trump
April 15th, 2017, 11:11 am

Will they be able to impeach before he starts wars in Syria, Afghanistan and North Korea? 

That’s the only question.

The official investigation into relations between Donald Trump and Russia now has “specific, concrete and corroborative evidence of collusion”, it has been reported.

New evidence proves discussions took place “between people in the Trump campaign and agents of [Russian] influence relating to the use of hacked material,” a source allegedly told the Guardian.

The developments come as it has emerged that Britain’s spy agencies were among the first to alert their American counterparts to contact between members of Mr Trump’s campaign team and Russian intelligence operatives.


4 Responses to “The only question about Trump”

  1. dave constable says:
    April 15, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I browsed The Moscow Times this morn. An article said that Russian scientists have studied what might happen if there were a nuclear incident in North Korea. Their report assured their fellow citizens that prevailing winds and usual weather patterns would not carry nuclear contaminants to Russia, but, rather, out over and across the Pacific…

    …to where I live.

    Reply
  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    April 15, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Warren,

    I see two possible paths going forward: if Trump has knowledge, or even indirect knowledge, coupled with plausible deniability, any of them is a direct route toward resignation.

    However, any proof of cover-up would amount to grounds for beginning impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives, if such can be voted out of the Judiciary Committee.

    Reply
  3. MississaugaPeter says:
    April 15, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Not enough votes to impeach, yet.

    Bannon has been working the Freedom caucus folks and they are back on board to end Obamacare. Done by end of the month – 100 days in office.

    Reply
  4. Brooke V says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    These groups would be the same ones who reported that Clinton had a 90% chance to win right?

    Reply

