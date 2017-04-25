Today at 10 a.m., at a hearing room on the third floor at 4900 Yonge Street in Toronto, a special panel will start hearings into whether Canada Post should be delivering a pro-Nazi, Holocaust-denying hate sheet called Your Ward News. Lisa, Richard Warman, Bernie Farber, me and many others take the position that it shouldn’t. Some of us will be there for the first hearing.
There will likely be quite a few white supremacists and Hitler freaks there, too, to cause trouble, and to intimidate people. That’s what they do.
If you agree with us – if you agree that an agent of the Crown should not be helping to deliver hate to peoples’ mailboxes – we would be honoured to receive your support. Say so in comments, below, or contact us via our web page.
Images of the sort of garbage we are talking about are below. Above: the “N” word, tributes to Hitler, and a column by a Heritage Front leader who was recently charged with attempted murder. Below: Jews depicted as dogs, gays called Satanic, and Christ sexually assaulting a girl.
