Can you lose by winning?
It’s not a riddle, it’s a fair question. Surveying the wreckage that now litters the Conservative landscape, it’s a timely question, too.
Because, make no mistake: the Conservatives’ leadership race has dramatically set back their party, perhaps for years to come. Among other things, it has revealed the once-great Conservative Party of Canada to be nasty, brutish and short-sighted. It has transformed a modern, broad-based political party into a posse of xenophobic, paranoid Duck Dynasty types – rubes who look like they’d rather jail an immigrant than attend a banquet with one.
By selecting a winner, the Conservative Party of Canada has rendered itself a loser, and wholly undeserving of power.
Some historical context.
Stephen Harper’s greatest political achievements, you see, were not what you would think. They weren’t the things that he didn’t do. Five points.
One, he didn’t outlaw abortion or gay marriage, contrary to what this writer (and many others) predicted. Two, he didn’t make the great global recession of 2008-2009 worse. While he may have initially denied the recession was coming, when it did, Harper tossed off his fiscal conservative cape, and commenced spending like a proverbial drunken sailor. It worked.
Three, he didn’t send us into war. When he was Opposition leader, Harper infamously called Canadians who opposed George W. Bush’s Iraq war “cowards.” But, once ensconced in power, the Conservative Prime Minister embraced his inner peacenik: he didn’t put boots on the ground in the fight against ISIS – Justin Trudeau did. And he didn’t deploy Canadian Forces in the most lethal region in Afghanistan – Paul Martin did.
Four, Stephen Harper – unlike so many in the Reform Party firmament – didn’t ignore Quebec, or preside over a revitalized separatist movement. Instead, he started every single speech with French, no matter where he was. He didn’t give the always-humiliated nationalists their hoped-for humiliations. And, as a result, his party didn’t do badly in Quebec, at all – in 2015, in fact, when the CPC lost power, the only province in which they grew was Quebec.
Fifth and final, Stephen Harper didn’t wreck the place. We’re still here. And, when one considers the post-Brexit and post-Trump chaos that has descended on the heads of our two closest allies – well, we are pretty lucky, aren’t we?
But those things – what Stephen Harper didn’t do – aren’t achievements. You don’t get awards for what you don’t do. You don’t get your name on the side of a school somewhere for acting like a sensible, centrist adult. That’s what you are supposed to be doing in the first place.
No, Stephen Harper’s two greatest political achievements – and, by extension, the Conservative Party’s – were the reason why he won in 2006, and again in 2008, and again in 2011. They are simply these:
- He united the warring factions within the conservative movement – Reform, Progressive Conservative, Canadian Alliance – and led them to power shortly thereafter.
- He rejected the sort of intolerance that had been synonymous with Canadian conservativism since Sir John A. – and expelled the bigots from his caucus, and commenced the most successful “ethnic outreach” campaign in modern times.
So, what has the post-Harper Conservative Party done? It has turned its back on Stephen Harper’s two greatest achievements. It has repudiated the very things that won them power in 2006.
The Conservative leadership race has been fractious and divisive. It has seen progressive conservatives like Michael Chong booed for promoting modernism – and unrepentant Reformers, like Kellie Leitch, cheered for championing racism. It has seen smart, traditional PCs like Lisa Raitt marginalized and ignored, and immigrant-baiting nobodies like Steven Blaney and Brad Trost given marquee treatment.
And, if the 2016-2017 Conservative leadership race is to be remembered for anything at all, it will be its willingness to replicate Donald Trump-style bigotry in Canada – and the narrow, mean-spirited bumper-sticker politics it has championed along the way. Too many of their leadership candidates have forsaken what Stephen Harper did. Too many have forgotten that, by coming together and bringing new Canadians into the Conservative fold, the Conservatives finally won power.
The Conservative Party will have a winner in its leadership race in May, to be sure. It will have won that much.
But, by winning, it will have lost the country, likely for many years to come.
Warren,
One wonders if caucus and membership will go in different directions: caucus toward O’Toole and membership with Bernier?
CLAP.
CLAP.
CLAP.
I posted the following comment on a previous blog posting and am doing so again here:
As one who would identify himself as a red tory, one can now see why Stephen Harper absolutely HAD to rule his party with an iron fist: because it was the only way to keep the social conservative hot gospellers who loathe same-sex marriage and want to turn the clock back on women’s reproductive rights in check. You know the ones … they support turds like Brad Trost who, I’m ashamed to admit, is an MP from my city. If there are any social conservatives reading this, please pay attention to what I’m going to say: go back to your church basements and grumble about all the gays moving into your neighborhoods. Go forth and put your billboard signs showing partially aborted fetuses in the middle of a farmer’s field next to the highways and byways of rural Canada, because that’s mostly where you people live. You will never, ever, ever, EVER form a government based on socially conservative values in this country. Why? Because people like me will vote Liberal every goddamned time to keep you away from the levers of power in this country. You can never win. You will never win. You only need to look back 25 years and see how the old REFOOOOOOOORM party, your party, only managed to split the Conservative vote and hand Liberals government in perpetuity. Red Tories like me will always vote Liberal to keep you hot gospellers away from Ottawa. You can never win.
This is why the CPC needs Maxime Bernier more than ever. He’s the only serious candidate speaking about optimism and possibilities.
great analyis ..nowadays you cross your fingers that those in power do not wreck the place…regardless of stripe…debts in US, Ontario will become major issues regardless of leader
As a small c conservative I hope you turn out to be wrong, but fear you might be right. My top three choices in order are Michael Chong, Lisa Raitt, and Erin O’Toole. I hope the party membership who have an interest in winning chose sensibly as it seems whatever Conservative makes the most outrageous statement gets all the media attention much like in the US they focused on Donald Trump rather than more reasonable ones like John Kasich. Eventually the party will come back or some centre-right party will form power (If they choose someone like Leitch or Trost, the party will split again and the more moderate faction will be the one who returns to power when people tire of the Liberals), but the party has to decide do they want to win in 2019 or 2023 or wait until 2027 or later. If they choose one of three moderates I mention I believe they can win by 2023, but if they chose someone like Leitch or O’Leary it will probably be not until 2027 at the earliest they return to power. Bernier is an interesting one as Canadians generally aren’t libertarians, but if things turn really badly it occasionally works like it did with Mike Harris in 1995. Otherwise I could only see Bernier winning in 2019 if we suffer a major recession and the deficit explodes while Trump’s tax cuts cause a brain drain and we are on the last OECD countries to come out of recession. There would have to be something dramatic like that. Ironically Trudeau is easily beatable but it seems much like the Ontario PC’s the federal Tories are more interested in shooting themselves in the foot than winning.
Raitt doomed herself by not learning French. The Conservative Party cannot have a leader that cannot speak French. So that leaves Bernier, Scheer, O’Toole, Chong, and Alexander as the only possible choices amongst the reasonable candidates (O’Toole barely passes the French test). O’Leary is a CBC/Liberal/Torontoist fifth columnist out to destroy the Conservative Party. The same Toronto establishment that sent Avi Lewis to destroy the NDP. And Leitch is just a central Canadian elitist trying to act like what she thinks a grassroots conservative is.
This leadership was always going to be messy and somewhat existential, because it is the first succession, so all the factions are staking their ground, Chong wants to lead a different party than the Harper Party. Alexander is a smart guy without without survival instincts when in front of a microphone. So that leave three candidates who can keep the Harper coalition together. I think O’Toole (the only PC’er who can appeal to “Reformers”) or Scheer (Harper-lite) will win. The Conservative Party (the Harper Coalition) should be able to continue as a viable force in that case. Maybe even with Bernier.
The central Canadian establishment and media has focused on all the “crazies”, and ignored the sensible “boring” candidates, as they usually do.
The purpose of this leadership race is to choose someone who can sustain the Harper coalition, sustain that 30% base in the polls, and wait for the Liberal government to implode with their big egos, their privatization bank and sellout of Canada to the global elites, the enormous debts, and their Toronto housing bubble.
Canadians will soon realize that the Canada Justin is building is for the global 1%’ers who are “invading” and pushing out ordinary Canadians from their own cities. Even in technology, they want to import foreign workers, and leave Canadians with university with the bartending and restaurant jobs. The sons and daughters of the Canadian elites can get good jobs because there futures are protected by unpaid internships in the key Toronto industries which ordinary Canadian cannot afford to access because they have bills to pay.