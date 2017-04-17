But fair. Found here.
As regulars know, I’ve written a lot about how there should never be a fine line between supportive and supplicant. Neville Chamberlain was very popular, for example, when he said “peace for our time” in Sepetember 1938. He became quite a bit less popular thereafter.
Even when Trudeau fails to spin the press, the press will do it for him. During his recent visit to the White House, a photo was snapped that seemed to depict Justin Trudeau looking down with revulsion at Trump’s extended hand. It went viral.
In reality, the moment after Trudeau gazed down at the president’s hand, he shook it vigorously, eagerly embracing Trump in many ways. His Washington visit concluded without the slightest pushback on any issue, and the two leaders quickly came to terms on the controversial Keystone XL, a pipeline that will deliver the world’s dirtiest oil from Canada’s tar sands to U.S. markets. Trudeau was even willing to sprinkle some of his progressive pixie dust onto Trump’s battered brand, working together on a hastily arranged and wholly ceremonial PR project about boosting female entrepreneurs.
Hours after Trump surprised the world with a missile attack on Syria, Trudeau voiced his total support.
While America’s press celebrates Trudeau for seemingly thumbing his nose at Trump, Canadian media praises him for successfully ingratiating himself to the president, skillfully avoiding opportunities to bruise the Donald’s ego. Nervous Canadians who know their place want a smooth relationship with the giant next door, whatever the circumstances.
The oil sands oil is not the dirtiest in the world.
As I type this, my national Canadian broadcasters are both showing the beginning of an annual event at the White House. A large future press secretary in a rabbit head is withe the First Family as Melania praises the military for keeping everyone safe (she isn’t specific, though, in what they are doing to enhance the safety of Americans these days).
Someone mentioned this on a previous thread on this message board, but I will repeat it: I do wonder if Trump is just the guy making speeches from the back of the caboose while somebody else is running the train.
I was a bit disappointed our PM and Foreign Minister beaking off about the Syrian regime gassing people, when all circumstantial evidence says the gas came from someone else, and there is not yet physical evidence as to where the gas came from. It’s been interesting ,though, to see how our leadership and mainstream media can so quickly build on the original accusation to include that accusation regularly as if a fact. The missile strike, in a weird way, is taken as evidence that the crime and criminal are already decided. It reminds me of Kafka’s story, ‘In the Penal Colony,’ which could be interpreted as, If punishment is happening, then there must be guilt.
A similar piece, here:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/apr/17/stop-swooning-justin-trudeau-man-disaster-planet
Frankly, I don’t think this one is nearly as fair as yours, but there are grains of truth to it. My favourite part is where they call him “the planet’s only sovereign leader who appears to have recently quit a boy band.”
Standard Jesse Brown article. It boils down to “I and my friends know what is right and moral. Anyone not doing so is wrong, immoral and subject to our judgement.”
While no fan of Trump’s, I think there are better strategies to follow than immediate confrontation with our largest trading partner.
True enough, though whether Trudeau is following a pattern of strategic non-confrontation or simply ducking-and-hiding is open for debate still.
And regardless of Brown’s arrogance, he appears to fairly and accurately cite facts that dispel popular (and, dare I say, populist*) myths. It is time for Canadians to be more realistic in acknowledging that our PM’s brand is stronger, better defined, more consistent and reliable than any of his governing principles.
*populism being, of course, (and despite Brown’s one-sided use of the term) not solely the practice of the Right (either formally or factually).
Warren,
I hope the Prime Minister is in the mood to bash the Americans on softwood — before the rapidly approaching deadline for an “agreement”. Won’t get us a hill of beans but it sure will feel good after the U.S. has basically screwed us post every NAFTA and WTO panel decision.