So, Chelsea Clinton tweeted this cool thing, which I retweeted:
Letter I wrote to President Reagan at 5. (I never got a reply). Thank you to all who shared your White House letters. pic.twitter.com/wOAQXsyBIc
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 22, 2017
Which elicited this reaponse from my pal Peggy Blair:
@ChelseaClinton @kinsellawarren How did you manage to keep the original? Never mailed? (Love it.)
— Peggy Blair (@peggy_blair) April 22, 2017
Which produced this, on which I was copied. Pretty cool!
@peggy_blair @kinsellawarren My dad or mom photocopied it and then my grandma had it framed and hung on her wall. After she passed away, it moved to my parents'
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 22, 2017
She would have been the daughter of a Governor then. You would think that would have justified a response.
You would have thought the “Conservative Saint” would have answered a child’s letter no matter who she was, unless like the current conservative president he didn’t know how to read.