Following the latest poll – showing the Ontario Liberal Party in third place for months, and behind the PCs in Toronto – I asked folks for their comments. I received a deluge. Dozens and dozens of comments, here and via email – from MPPs and political staff who did not want their name disclosed. It was massive. I have smart readers.
What should Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberal Party do? This list isn’t statistically accurate – and what poll is, these days? – but the majority seemed to favour these five things:
- Trade Wynne for Pupatello.
- Fire the Team Gandalf around her.
- Stop Hydro privatization, reverse price hikes.
- Get smart, populist policy in the window.
- Don’t wait until the writ to war room the PCs and NDP.
Here’s just a small sampling of what I got:
- Ernie Lustig: Get rid of those old “cronies” around Wynne that destroyed the Federal Liberals for 10 years.
- P. Brenn: Bring back Sandra Pupatello.
- Ronald O’Dowd: Frankly, Wynne has two jobs: to fight with everything she’s got and to inevitably wear the result, one way or another. She has no right to leave now and tar her successor with a monumental loss, if that is really in the cards.
- Miles Lunn: Resign. I’ve never seen a premier go this low in the polls in comeback. The Liberals will probably lose no matter what but a new leader just might save them.
- Lance: She should bite the bullet and leave so the Party they can have time to get a leader in place, save the deck chairs, and at least retain Party status. The Liberals had an amazing run, but as you know, not every Party stays in power forever, and even their supporters should acknowledge thst.
- Gerry Todd: My advice to Kathleen Wynne would be: To resign, humbly acknowledging the historic nature of her tenure and the progress it represents. Then offer a serious mea culpa for having left behind such widespread dissatisfaction, and give confident expression that the best way forward is to the speak to the best in people’s nature. My advice to the party would be: To turn the leadership over to an outsider who can credibly take on issues that draw voter rage, even against some of the party’s own record.
- Bluegreenblogger: Campaigns matter, they actually do. Don`t write off the Dippers yet. After 30 years in the penalty box, they are about due for another kick at the can.
- Morgan: Wynne’s been too trusting with her people who helped destroy the feds to third place and the war chest will be stripped bare because of them. And they won’t give a shit, pretend it’s not them because they got paid and ran off at the first chance.
- D. O’Connor: I don’t know all the horrible things the Liberals have done. It seems to me they have been pretty average for a government. Deficits are normal. Dubious privatizations are normal. The increases in electricity prices are high, but they have done an impressive job at transforming the system.
- Liam Young: The OLP will get what they deserve. In this case, 7 seats feels like a statistical rounding error. McGuinty had to deal with Harper which was hard enough, but between himself and Wynne, they have mismanaged this province in disproportionate ways…Kathleen Wynne will always be attached to this, so she must go ASAP if the party is going to recover in time for the next election.
- P. Brenn: Call early election so rebuild can begin.
- Ruth: Forget the silly attacks on Brown and start to hit at his lack of policy on any issue – don’t let him get away with saying nothing and get his caucus talking more.
- ABB: Painting Brown and his cabal as “scary change” is a classic response and certainly there are skeletons to be exposed in the PC caucus. But if the depth of public dissatisfaction is as deep as suggested in recent polls, it will not matter.
- Kevin Scully: The main thing to save the furniture would be for the premier to resign. I don’t think it’s deserved, but this government has acquired a stink that’s not going away, and people are focussing on her. A crying shame, IMO, but that’s politics.
- Brad Young: Political parties In power have shelf life just like food. People want a “change” for better or worse.
- Mark Kalzer: Run a really great campaign, right when everyone is finally paying attention. All this talk of negative polling, of how she should resign now and let some phantom candidate in the wings run a suicide campaign feels rash.
- Jim: Wynne should have a private chat with the talk radio folks and figure out what lights up their phones. Make a list and go populist.
- David White: I believe that the only thing likely to save the Liberals would be the mother of all skeletons in Patrick Brown’s closet or a serious mistake. I don’t think she should resign. It will be a clear sign of defeat and no one is going to buy a new leader = a new party.
- James Halifax: Of course she has to resign. They need to quit being so arrogant, and admit they have failed.
- Luke: Is there enough time for a new leader to have a shot? If not, Wynne and all Ontario Liberals should accept the high probability of a loss, and act accordingly.
- Eastern Rebellion: The one thing they shouldn’t do is panic. Rash decisions made in that state will only reinforce the negative stereotypes currently held by the public.
- Christian: Go policy or go home. I think that’s the slogan they need to go with. Personal popularity isn’t going to do it for Wynne.
- Jay S.: War room the hell out Brown. He used to be a sleezy so-con who got to be leader on the backs of pro-lifers and family values people. His backbench are a bunch of mouth breathers and knuckle draggers. They don’t represent typical voters.
- Bud McFarthy: She needs a game changing policy proposal to make the election a referendum on that rather than her. Like Mulroney and free trade in 88, it’s about the only way she can change the channel with any degree of control.
Three people suggested Proportional Representation, but you didn’t mention it.
Apologies, but it was on the ballot in 2007 and was soundly defeated. It won’t be again in my lifetime.