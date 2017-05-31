Former Ontario ombudsman André Marin has been ordered to pay $68,000 in legal costs to the provincial legislature and the Office of the Ontario Ombudsman.
The Superior Court of Justice ruling comes after a judge quashed Marin’s wrongful dismissal lawsuit against his former employers in March.
Marin has been ordered to pay $18,552 to the ombudsman’s office and $49,984 to the legislature. They had requested $34,835 and $88,353, respectively.
He sought over $3 million in damages when he wasn’t reappointed in 2015 after serving two consecutive five-year terms, according to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. He alleged he’d been fired without cause or notice, stating that two years of notice would have been “reasonable.”
The legislature asked the court to dismiss the case due to lack of jurisdiction and the ombudsman’s office asked that Marin’s statement be struck from the record because there was “no reasonable cause of action.” Justice Peter Cavanagh agreed to both requests.
All together now: ha ha ha.
Ha Ha. Saw this story and immediately thought of you Warren. I guess you aren’t crying in your tea. How much of that money do you think Ontario will see?
wow thats not unsubstantial money..
Suck it, dickweed.
Can’t expense those legal fees!
I’m at a loss as to why he thought this lawsuit would work out. It was for wrongful dismissal. He wasn’t dismissed – he simply wasn’t renewed. I must be missing something.