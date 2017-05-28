TORONTO—Smirk.
The economy. Justin Trudeau. Free speech. His deceased mother. ISIS.
On every subject, no matter how sad or serious, Andrew Scheer would smirk. It was, well, weird. His rictus was so off-putting, we started to forget what he was actually saying.
Which, for him, was pretty fortunate. Minutes after he won the Conservative Party leadership last night, Scheer took to the stage at the Toronto Congress Centre, and proceeded to give a speech that was so stilted, so stiff, it made the worst high school student council contestant sound positively Churchillian.
The only time Scheer stirred the crowd was when he promised to withhold funding from universities where “free speech” isn’t protected.
Never mind that universities are wholly the jurisdiction of the provinces. Never mind that there are indeed instances where universities are perfectly entitled to object to Holocaust denial or the sexualization of children. Never mind all that.
“Remember J. Philippe Rushton?” I shouted at my TV set. “The Western University professor who taught that blacks had smaller brains, and who asked his students about their genitalia for his ‘research?’ You okay with that kind of ‘free speech,’ Scheer, you perpetually-grinning harlequin?”
It got worse. At one point, he talked about how important it was to be able “to have a debate about any subject.”
Any subject. Smirk.
We all knew what he must be talking about. The shockingly large social conservative contingent—the ones who had propelled anti-gay, anti-abortion candidates like Brad Trost and Pierre Lemieux to near the very top of the Conservative leadership ballot—wanted abortion and gay marriage banned again. And Scheer was saying: “I’m your guy. We’ll have a ‘debate’ about any subject, including that stuff. Wink, wink.”
Knowing smirk.
Before he exited the sprawling convention centre in Toronto’s west end, Scheer—who had voted against gay equality whenever the subject came up in the House—claimed that abortion and gay marriage weren’t up for debate “under my leadership.” But the damage had been done.
Everyone knew what he truly meant, however, because everyone knew who had put him over the top. So said Postmedia’s John Ivision: “If Scheer wins, it will be because of social conservatives.”
Other media were on to him too. A while ago, the indefatigable Rosie Barton went after The Smirker on her CBC show. Here’s a segment:
Barton: “But do you, yourself, believe [in gay marriage]?”
Scheer: “I, it’s, look, I don’t—it’s absolutely—our party dealt with this issue in Vancouver and, you know, there was a specific policy plank in our platform, and I think members decided, a lot of social conservatives who, you know, have differing views on that decided, look, if it’s not something that’s ever going to be changed, it’s been this way for 10 years—I have my own personal beliefs and, you know, my own faith background, but at this point in time with the Conservative Party of Canada trying to build a national viable coalition, it’s not something that—”
Barton: “But that sounds like, you’re just going to, you’re going to live with it. You’re going to live with the fact that gay people can get married; it’s not, but it’s not something you believe in.”
Scheer: “Look, it doesn’t matter, like if people have personal views on things, there’s a lot of things that divide us as Conservatives and there’s a lot of things that unite us. This is one of those issues that—it’s a—it happened in 2005, you know I was a Member of Parliament at the time, I voted my conscience.”
Get that? “It doesn’t matter.” And: “I voted my conscience.” And: the most weaselly, slippery answer any politician has given since Brian Mulroney was returned to the salons of the Ritz-Carlton.
“His conscience.” Smirk.
The shorthand on Andrew Scheer, when anyone paid any attention to him at all, was that he was “Stephen Harper with a smile.” You’d hear it a lot.
How, exactly, is that a winning formulation, pinstriped Tory boys and girls? Stephen Harper was beaten, soundly, by that guy you all mostly hate but whom Canadians mostly like. Did you think it was because Harper didn’t smile nearly enough, and Justin Trudeau smiles a lot? Seriously?
To the Conservatives, Scheer, however, was the least objectionable of an objectionable lot. Chong liked carbon taxes and had become a bit player in a psychodrama about breastfeeding. Bernier angered the lobby representing millionaire Quebec dairy farmers. Raitt was, well, a woman—just like Hillary! Emails!—So they picked Scheer, the grinning former Speaker of the House of Commons.
Not that it matters now, but here’s one thing to consider: Andrew Scheer was the worst Speaker in generations. He was pathetic.
One time, Scheer refused to let the opposition ask questions about—wait for it—the Harper government’s spending of taxpayer dollars. NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, flabbergasted, put it best: “If the Speaker of the House of Commons is going to try to shut down questions about government business from the leader of the official opposition before he even hears the end of the question, then we’ve entered new territory, and I’m telling you right now I’m not going to be told to sit down on questions that have to do with the public and that have to do with government business.”
That was the dimpled Andrew Scheer: quite alright with cutting off the “free speech” of those he opposed. Mr. Free Speech, only in favour of free speech for those with whom he agrees.
Anyway. The SoCon multitudes have made their choice. They wanted Trost or Lemieux or—failing that, per John Ivison—they wanted Andrew Scheer.
They got him.
Smirk.
I was hoping, beyond hope, that Chong or Bernier would ascend.
Instead, we have a younger version of Stephen Harper, to no doubt offset the younger version of PET?
The Conservatives have learned nothing of their defeat. They didn’t elect PMJT because he’s a pretty boy, but because the CPC brand had become so toxic, inward-looking and xenophobic that it actually defended policies that led to the death of a child immigrant.
The CPC needs to take a look at itself and move away from the rabid social conservative base to a more centrist approach that has served it well in the past.
As it is, I cannot vote for the leader of a party that voted against right-to-choose, gay marriage, transgender human rights recognition and so much more.
NDP or Liberal again, until there is a progressive conservative alternative.
I really like this column.
“Did you think it was because Harper didn’t smile nearly enough, and Justin Trudeau smiles a lot?”
Yes. Granted a party in power 10 years would always have trouble winning again. But if voters wanted a cerebral, competent alternative, they had Tom Mulcair. The fact is that the majority of people of any political stripe are low-information voters and the Liberals figured out best how to reach them. The smiling selfies helped among university-aged voters.
Andrew Scheer’s biggest problem is that Ontario’s Tories are likely to win a majority government next spring and I do believe Ontario’s historical alternation will hold up in the 2019 federal election.
“Andrew Scheer was the worst Speaker in generations. He was pathetic.”
Completely agree!
He was a wretchedly partisan lightweight.
His CPC leadership victory reminds a lot Canadians why they voted for Trudeau in the last election.
.. Scheer looks like he underwent cosmetic surgery to permanently paste that smirk on his moon faced jughead. Very much like Dr Kriistin Kellie now sports a new neverending smiley happy face to go with her truly serious Kouvalis electoral makeover and extreme wardrobe update, with or without flag wrapping.. plus Minnie or Mickey Mousekateer squeaky lisp. She’s so happy with asbestos exports to 3rd world customers she positively gushes.. whilst insulting immigrants and pimping for more cheap disposable Temporary Foreign pipeline workers
I may be mistaken, but do believe a twisted bigot named Trost beat her for Party faithful votes which should seal the deal with her riding constituents.. aka voters wondering how or why they elected a parachuted ‘star’ candidate from uh.. Alberta.. who uh.. actually resides in Ottawa eh!
Smirker th Scheer of course did the reverse.. vacating Ottawa for the hinterlands of Saskatchewan – a fine province full of hardy Canadians willing to overlook the smirk of a Harper handmaiden for his faux evangelical posturing.. and tough on crime partisan prickliness. Ugh but he’s a wondrous replacement at Stoleaway for RodeoBoy th bullrider stock market savant and the anti-selfie Rona Bwana from Alberttawa.
Scheer will jump into his 8 years minimum, wandering in the desert, mannishly smirking from centre of the Alliance cum Reform cum Conswervative or ReformerTory benches.. and wail or wank endlessly for Energy East or BC tidewater to somehow deliver a pre-ordained miracle.. that being how dilbit & fracked shale, supertankered to Asia is actually ‘energy security for Canadians’ .. hell what a miracle ! The radiant heat from India and China’s economy will heat Canadian homes, praise th lord & fuel our cars and.. well uh.. put a smirk on all Canadian faces who.. truly believe in unicorns and jeebuzz .. Halleluja eh !
And here I thought Harper was The Smirker.
https://www.thestar.com/news/queenspark/2014/05/08/kathleen_wynne_says_stephen_harper_smirked_and_said_people_should_save_for_their_own_retirement.html