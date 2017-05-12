…everyone who is sane knows that. He is a draft dodger. He is a racist. He sexually assaults women and brags about it. He violated the Cuba embargo. He has long been linked to organized crime. He condones violence against those who disagree with him. He’s had multiple bankruptcies. His ex-wife says he raped her, and treats his current one like dirt. He attacks press freedom. He has used the undocumented workers he maligns. He lies about his wealth, which is why he doesn’t release his tax returns. He hires anti-Semites. He steals. He discriminates against blacks in housing. And so on and so on.
Most of all, he is a liar who was helped by Russia to cheat his way into power. He’s a traitor to the United States and its allies.
So why – why, why, why – does his vote stay with him? That’s the question everyone is asking: his core voters can’t be that clueless, can they?
The talk we attended this week, by Professor Justin Gest, generated a lot of response here, on Facebook, and elsewhere on the Warren-related Internets. Gest was asked the same question a couple times by bewildered Canadians.
In answering, Gest distinguished between two kinds of Trump voters: the Nationalists, who are white supremacists, more or less, and who will never abandon Trump because they subscribe to his racist conspiracy theories. Then, there’s what he calls the Exasperated, who aren’t lifelong Republicans, aren’t necessarily racist, and who are just simply weary of politicians lying – and won’t stay with Trump if he continues to lie.
Here’s a synopsis of Gest’s response, taken from the huge thing he did in Politico:
Put simply, a significant portion of the white working-class vote is up in the air. Yes, Nationalists will stay loyal to Trump and his party. But the support of the Exasperated depends on the complete reorientation of the Republican Party and the extent to which Democrats can develop an authentic, persuasive platform to make wary, white working-class people feel that they have a future. And that’s going to require a reorientation of their own.
See? There’s opportunity, however slim. Not with Trump’s bigots: they’re always going to stick with him, and who wants to coddle them, anyway? But the so-called Exasperated? They want to feel they are being listened to, and that change is possible. They’re gettable vote.
My personal advice? Shut down Washington until you get an independent prosecutor, properly funded. Fill the the streets. Take the momentum of the Women’s March and the science demos, and demand an independent prosector, now.
The best way to show Trump is a liar, with evidence, is to empower someone to find the evidence. So do it, America.
Problem is his critics are as big a hypocrites as he is and lack credibility. Here’s a list of some who previously wanted Comey fired and are now complaining that it was done. Note the Democratic Party politicians on the list.
Hillary Clinton blamed her entire election loss on Comey.
Senator Chuck Schumer said he does “not have confidence in [FBI Director Comey] any longer.”
Congresswoman Maxine Waters said “the FBI director has no credibility.”
Senator Bernie Sanders said it “would not be a bad thing for the American people” if Comey stepped down.
Former President Barack Obama jabbed Comey, saying the FBI should “not operate innuendo… or leaks.”
Former Senator Harry Reid turned the tables and called for an investigation into the FBI Director himself.
Congressman Steve Cohen wrote that “for the sake of the FBI, Comey should resign.”
Congressman Hank Johnson said that his “confidence in the FBI director’s ability to lead this agency has been shaken.”
Commentator James Carville said Comey worked for the Republicans.
Senator Tim Kaine compared Comey to Hoover taping MLK.
Senator Barbara Boxer said Comey’s public decision to investigate Huma Abedins emails was a “betrayal.”
Commentator Keith Olbermann said Comey needs to “resign immediately.”
Civil Rights Activist Willie Lee Davis demanded Comey be fired, while also slammed Republicans for firing Comey in the same day.
The Washington Post’s Editorial Board said Comey was “not doing his job.”
Famous Political Pundit Rosie O’Donnell
Forget about Comey, then, honey. Forget about him.
What about Yates? What about Preet Bharara? What about the 46 OTHER PROSECTORS TRUMP FIRED?
They were all fired because they were getting too close to the truth about your criminal hero.
Publish your Trump talking points elsewhere. They’re not welcome here.