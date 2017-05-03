We just had a Daisy staff lunch – in part, to welcome the newest member of the team, Madi Fuller – and talked a lot about this shocker, from CP:
OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives showed off their fundraising prowess during the first three months of the year, raking in almost twice as much as the governing Liberals despite being in the midst of a leadership contest that could be siphoning off potential donations to the party.
When the leadership contestants’ money haul is added in, the Conservatives raised more than three times the Liberal take.
According to financial returns filed with Elections Canada for the first quarter of 2017, the Conservative party pulled in $5.3 million from almost 42,500 donors, compared to just $2.8 million from 31,812 donors who gave to the Liberals.
The Conservative Party has always done well at fundraising. But to take in three times as much as the governing party? Huh? What is going on?
In any other leadership race, candidates siphon off dough, leaving their party with much less. That hasn’t happened here, as my former colleague Joan Bryden notes.
How can this be happening, when the CPC is:
- leaderless
- powerless
- hopeless
(Okay, maybe they’re not “hopeless,” but I had a little recurring refrain going there, and I wanted to keep it alive.)
I don’t have a theory about any of this, and so I welcome yours. But if I were advising the governing party, I would be concerned, to put it mildly. During the years I was privileged to work for Jean Chretien, nothing like this ever happened to us – we topped the polls, and we did great at fundraising.
So what the heck? Comment are open.
Could it be that the Liberals have seen a drop off of donors due to walking away from certain campaign promises, including Electoral Reform? I for one was very disappointed, having supported the proposal as a delegate at the MTL convention in 2014.
Well, then the dollars should’ve gone to the NDP, who pushed that issue. The Tories were onside with the Grits.
Agreed. I was just thinking of the gap. Not of the increase in Tory giving.
I’m with Robert on this one. People have a comfort range on policies like finance and a single issue like Electoral Reform might bend them to consider the Liberals, but it wouldn’t make them throw support behind the NDP necessarily. They would rather abandon the issue and stay in their comfort range. You know?
I wonder if this is a result of the continuous, unending, ceaseless, incessant, unrelenting, perpetual, nonstop, unremitting, perpetual, untiring calls for donations from the Liberal Party. Rarely does a day go by without an email with a bright red logo asking for a donation to stave off some sort of political apocalypse.
Honestly, for me, I am taking a break over the general tone-deafness. I didn’t care about electoral reform and was glad when they stopped the circus. It was a flailing promise made in desperation, so give it up already. I want to support my guys, and I overall like them, but damn, I just gotta let go a bit, to see if it feels right again. Never Tories, nope on NDP, and I love BQ misery, so I am in waiting mode for them to get their act a bit more together.
I can only speak from personal experience. I started donating to get rid of the odious Harper crusaders. I have now stopped donating. I told them why. Perfidious nonperformance on electoral reform, nonperformance on gutting unwarranted and ill-advised state surveillance in C-51, and foot dragging and silliness on the marijuana front. I just attended the 50th anniversary of my undergrad class graduation. Back it its day cannabis aromas in the classrooms were not unknown. Is a long lifetime of exposure enough experiential trialling? Further, I have no current inclination to donate to the NDP since it has drifted far from my ideological take on things. Currently no party comes close to representing my views. There might be a clue in the last remark for the opportunistically inclined among us.
The CPC are still in relatively good shape for an opposition party. 99 seats and two years to get their act together. They aren’t a lost cause.
Conservatives have always been better at fundraising because its much, much easier to raise money on the fear of losing something than it is on the prospect of gaining something. The Conservatives can fundraise by stressing the need to build strength and take the fight to Trudeau to prevent him from reversing Conservative policies.
The Liberals may be the governing party, but with that comes complacency. Supporters and members feel like they’ve accomplished their mission and feel no requirement to financially support a party that holds a massive majority government and is broadly popular in across Canada. Its hard to make an argument to smaller donors when the appearance is that the Liberal party has everything it could want.
The other issue is that the Liberal Party has a major fucking communications-strategy problem. What brand marketing have they done to give supporters a reason to donate to them over the past 6 months? Canadians are constantly bombarded with news headlines of issues facing this government and the Liberals perpetually fail to get ahead of an issue and push their own narrative. Its the small and easy stuff that is eating up far too much oxygen in the media that the PMO is failing to get a handle on.
At this point, maybe its time to re-consider Kate Purchase’s role in the PMO and bring someone else in who can provide a better, more proactive sense of direction on the PR front.
I think it comes down to the core of the Conservatives being truly more partisan, which includes supporting their party.