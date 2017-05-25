My wife Lisa, who is smarter and better-looking than me, will be on CPAC this weekend, trying to stay awake at the CPC convention. I’ll be in the studio with SFH, recording pop-punk classics and throwing pianos through ground-floor windows. Three guesses who will have a better weekend, and the first two don’t count, badda boom.
Vote now, vote often! The Tories certainly will!
If Bernier wins, it will be with stronger round-to-round momentum than people think. While pundits, real and amateur, will try and speculate about whose supporters will support whom, and how there will be an ‘anyone but Bernier’ movement, the truth is regular folks, even those who are members of political parties, don’t play the same chess game insiders do. One member, one vote, is a much different beast than a delegated convention. While not completely analogous, we saw this in 2012 with the NDP. Mulcair only had 30% on ballot one, but because it was one member, one vote, the fact NDP insiders weren’t entirely on board didn’t really matter. He continued his upward mobility ballot to ballot.As observers of delegated conventions know, the biggest challenge a front runner has is finding support beyond the 1st ballot.
Bernier will likely be just as acceptable as a down ballot choice as anyone else. To me, the big number won’t be the front runner’s total on Ballot One, but rather the gap between 1st and 2nd. If it’s <5 points, it's anyone's game. If it's ~10 points,I doubt anyone can stop whoever is in first, even if their % seems underwhelming.
If it goes four ballots, I think he’s screwed.
Warren,
I don’t think Bernier will lose. My guesstimate is that he can’t make it on first place numbers alone — but that the general consensus for 2nd choice lies with Bernier.
If that’s not the case, then it becomes who can pass him. And that plays right into the game plan of O’Toole and Sheer. They need to make a Joe-Flora deal.
My advice would be to move to Sheer, since O’Toole is the caucus favourite — translation: box office poison with the fashionably non-elites crowd.