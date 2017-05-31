…and if elections were all about who had the most to spend, Ross Perot and Pete DuPont would’ve been president.
But, still. This is extraordinary.
Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives raised more than $16.1-million through political donations in 2016, a record haul that far outstripped the governing Liberals as the parties prepare for next year’s election.
Kathleen Wynne and the long-governing Liberal Party’s once-powerful fundraising machine raised $6.5-million last year, the second-lowest since Ms. Wynne became Premier in 2013. The total included proceeds of $1,000-a-plate fundraisers, which have now been outlawed.
In contrast, Patrick Brown spent his first full year as leader attending hundreds of events both big and small to eliminate the Official Opposition’s $6.1-million debt and exceed the PCs’ overall $11-million fundraising goal, according to discussions with party officials and financial documents provided to The Globe and Mail.
Next up: the byelection in the Sault.
Good times, good times.