“If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
May 22nd, 2017, 11:24 am

Good question, “President.”


Oh, and this:

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn won’t provide records to the Senate intelligence committee and will invoke his Fifth Amendment rights in response to a subpoena from the committee, according to a source close to Flynn.

Flynn’s refusal to cooperate comes as he faces scrutiny in several inquiries, including on Capitol Hill and a federal grand jury that has issued subpoenas to associates of the ex-national security adviser.
Flynn’s refusal to cooperate will also intensify scrutiny over Trump’s decision to hire him initially for the job and his decision to keep him on staff for 18 days after the President was warned by former acting Attorney General Sally Yates that Flynn may have been compromised by the Russians.


One Response to ""If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?""

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Warren,

    Immunity is generally given to lesser mortals. Apparently, Flynn doesn’t qualify.

    Reply

