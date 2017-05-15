 


I’m going to be a grandfather
May 15th, 2017, 6:51 am

It’s true. Me. A grandfather. 

Am I struggling with this? I am struggling with this. 

Not because Eldest Daughter isn’t a positive, smiling, energetic, family-focussed force of nature. Not because she isn’t married to a wonderful, hard-working, decent and faithful Irish boy. She is, and he is. They are going to be the best parents in the history of parenting. 

The issue, if I can call it that, ain’t them. It’s me. 

As you may have gleaned over the past 15 years or so, Your Humble Narrator struggles with the notion of getting old. Raging against the dying of the light, better to burn out than fade away, if you want to serve the age you must betray it, etc. etc. That’s me. 

Sure, I may be well (well) into my fifties, but I’m still in the sort of punk rock band I was in 1976, I still love taking irrational and totally unnecessary risks, I still like stirring up shit, and I still like angst-ridden teenagers better than any other demographic. (Oh, and I’ve just written a book about risk-taking punk rock teenagers, out in the Fall.)

You know the cliché about living every day like it’s your last? Well, I am the cliché, to quote X Ray Spex. I wake up every morning thinking about not waking up. Ever. 

So, my body says I’m 56, but my brain acts like I’m 16. Always has. J. Alfred Prufrock I am not. 

And so, a few weeks ago, the kids came back from Ireland and presented me and Lisa with T-shirts. PUNK ROCK GRANDPA and GRANDMA, they said. 

It took me a good ten minutes to realize the shirt was about me. It’s taken a good ten weeks, give or take, for me to get to the point where I can publicly acknowledge it. 

So, here’s the game plan. 

I will encourage the kid to rage against the dying of the light. I will encourage him/her (prediction: him) to stir up shit. I will encourage him to serve the age by  betraying the age. I will encourage him to NEVER TRUST A GROWN-UP. 

And, with this kid, I won’t just be the “grandpa” part. I will also be the “punk rock” part. 

That’s the secret of immortality, kid-to-be. 

Live with it. 




2 Responses to “I’m going to be a grandfather”

  1. Ted H says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Having grandchildren is the crown of life and the job of a grand parent is to show the kids all the mischievious things they would never have thought of themselves.

    Reply
  2. John says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I became a grampa for the first time at the age of 38. I now have 6 grand kids and I’m younger than you. Get over it punk.

    😉

    Reply

