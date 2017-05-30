Just got this note from an old friend, who himself happens to be one of the best lawyers in Canada:
Warren, you see this? You’re being nominated for top 25 most influential lawyers in Canadian Lawyer mag in the Human Rights, Advocacy and Criminal category for your work getting that asshole’s publication banned from Canada Post.
Wow. Wasn’t expecting this, when I got up this morning!
Per the cliché, it is an honour to be even considered for a category containing so many amazing lawyers, all of whom are a lot more deserving than me.
Anyway. Pretty cool. My thanks to the academy!
PS – On the neo-Nazi rag: a battle was won, but not the war. We still have many miles to go. Your help would be gratefully received.