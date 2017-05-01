Canadians sing Star Spangled Banner. Take that, Trump. #USPolitics #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/qtkkp1SNuO
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 1, 2017
PS – That softwood thing was pretty crappy to do to family
2 Responses to “PS – That softwood thing was pretty crappy to do to family ”
Was confused when this occurred, but have to commend the very fine folks from Edmonton now.
Reason I sent my first son to my alma mater there. Plus of course, its Top 4 Canada ranking.
People forget that the last time EDM was in the playoffs Montreal fans booed the American anthem and EDM fans countered by singing it the next night at the coliseum so loud that the guts working in the tv production truck outside could feel the vibrations from the sound. American colour man John Davidson (now President of the blue jackets) admitted he had tears running down his face as he witnessed it.
God bless America.