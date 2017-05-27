The #CPC just selected the evil Richie Cunningham. #cpcldr pic.twitter.com/TpNUv5PlEF
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 28, 2017
|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Somewhere, Justin Trudeau is smiling
18 Responses to “Somewhere, Justin Trudeau is smiling ”
Leave a Reply
Hey, if the Liberals can select Derek Zoolander, why can’t the CPC select Ritchie Cunningham? 🙂
I’m sure there were a lot of Conservatives smiling when Trudeau won the Liberal leadership too.
Now, did my preferred choice win? No. But everyone seems to believe Scheer is beholden to the So-Cons now.
I’m not so sure.
If the So-Cons put Scheer second because they thought they would finally have their voice heard in Parliament, they may be mistaken. Had they been paying attention during the race, they would have heard Scheer, on a number of occasions say while he PERSONALLY is against abortion and gay marriage, he would NOT allow those debates to be re-opened in the HOC, a la Harper. The question is does he have the intestinal fortitude to shut that shit down like Harper did? We’ll see.
They So-Cons would have been better to support Bernier as a second choice as he said he would allow his MP’s the freedom to introduce any private members bills they wanted.
Interesting point the CBC reported: After Trost was eliminated, the majority of his ballots were “dead” meaning they only had him on the ballot.
For the record my ballot top 5:
Bernier
Raitt
O’Toole
Chong
Scheer
Matt,
You’re mighty moderate. I think Scheer’s mistake right off the bat is not being Harper-lite. Rather, it’s sounding Trump-lite on terrorism.
But what of his policies? Do you think that having a little-known background (or being generally little-known by many Canadians) is an advantage? I suppose he won’t be little-known by the time 2019 rolls around.
Scheer seems like a pragmatic person, who (like Harper) is willing to do what is necessary to make CPC broadly appealing, rather than trying to pander to the base.
I actually think this makes federal politics a lot more interesting.
Interesting:
Lisa Raitt says Scheer was #2 on her ballot.
It will be interesting to see if the CPC release a popular vote breakdown.
Over 141,000 people voted.
Matt,
Yeah, Scheer got screwed in Ontario and Bernier in Quebec. Go figure.
And you know that’s not true. Scheer is an exceptionally good politician. He presents himself well and handles adversity/negativity very well indeed.
I bet a very high percentage of Bernier’s voters had scheer as their second choice. I know I did.
Things just got a tad more interesting.
What finally worked against Stephen Harper won’t work against this guy…whom many seemed to have dubbed, “Harper with a smile”.
Certainly couldn’t have gotten much closer, eh? 51% to 49%! Bernier definitely struck a note across the country.
Sheer checks off a lot of boxes, too, that will sit well with voters.
And not least, Trudeau will have to run against a hundred billion worth of new debt his party has racked up in four short years, done with out the justification of anything remotely resembling what happened in 2008.
…and a carbon tax.
Al,
Come on. The trained economist never had a balanced budget in ten years. And yet the masses voted Harper three times.
This ain’t the issue that the CPC thinks it is, to get back in power.
I don’t think Canadians much care about deficits, but the Libs better hope the Toronto and Vancouver housing bubbles take a little longer to deflate.
I would assume the CPC has been taking notes because they’re going to be doing this whole thing again in 2020.
Sheer’s expression reminds me more of Hannibal Lecter…
I have to say he looks more like Potsie.
The big takeaway from this convention — and perhaps the only thing that matters — is that social-conservatives are the most powerful constituency in the Conservative party. This vote showed an unquestionable rejection of centrism and progressive-conservatism. The party had an opportunity to expand its horizons and it opted not to do so.
What does this mean for 2019? Absolutely nothing different from 6 months ago.
Conservatives elected a younger Stephen Harper with a smile and about a tenth of the charisma Harper didn’t have. Scheer is the antithesis of personality. He will do absolutely nothing to expand the CPC beyond its base. Which is the one thing the Conservatives should been looking to achieve here.
Warren,
This is exactly why you War Room guys and gals are so good. You quickly establish an unfavourable narrative and then move heaven and earth to make it stick. Looks like you’re suggesting Ritchie Who?
Being compared to Richie might be an insult for downtown hipsters, but not in suburbia. “Friendly Dad” is going to play well there. Let’s not forget Millennials too are having kids and moving to the ‘burbs. Also, if it’s Singh for the NDP, Trudeau is going to have a fight on his hands for the hipster/social media vote.
Also (in my opinion) don’t underestimate what appears to be one of Scheer’s signature policies: free speech for Canadian campuses. The polling on the Liberal anti-Islamophobia bill indicated something like 40% against, and only around 30% in favour. Much of the opposition was of course from old stock Christians, but articles on these controversies have made clear that other non-Christian, non-Islamic minorities resent what are perceived as special advantages for other ethnic/religious groups.
That’s the making of a coalition.
And if it’s Singh you are going to have an observant Sikh on the left, and an “observant Christian” on the right. Trudeau relativism (there’s no mainstream, all values are equal) is going to get squeezed from both sides. Once the excitement of photobombing wears off (there was an article in the Guardian this week pointing out Trudeau’s selfies are all actually staged by his team), voters may look for actual values and find it both on the left and right.
How long before the Liberals dust of the ol’ “hidden agenda” routine?
Warren,
When’s the boxing match?