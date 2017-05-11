Lisa and me and several other political folks – a Prime Minister, a Premier, and some impressive cabinet ministers and strategist types – were at a fascinating event in Toronto last night. Professor Justin Gets spoke. A snippet from the column that arose out of his talk, below.
The white working class – who wanted Britain out of the European Union, and who wanted Donald Trump in the White House – truly want to “Make America (or Britain) Great Again,” Gest says. Trump’s slogan wouldn’t have worked if it had been “Make America Great,” he says. The white working class want to go back to what they think once was.
Says Gest, as his decidedly non-white-working-class audience listen: “White working-class people were once largely in the centre of the political world. Their votes were coveted by both political parties and their voices seemed to matter. Now, they see themselves as politically alienated and, in some cases, vilified — and this is in a country they once defined.” He pauses. “It’s this sense of loss that motivates so much of their frustration and so much of the politics we’re seeing right now. They are consumed by nostalgia.”
And Trump panders to that. He offers a return to a shimmering, golden time where everyone had a job, children listened to their elders, and there was structure and order. It doesn’t matter that things were never truly like that, says Gest. Trump’s white working class army are simply satisfied that one of their own – an outsider, like them – was able to run and win. To them, that is enough.
Like this writer, Gest agrees that the pointy-headed elites will not be saved by some Democratic Party St. George, riding a white steed – bearing Articles of Impeachment – and intent on slaying the twin-headed dragon of Trump and Putin. What we need to do, instead, is make the white working class feel like they matter. To render them visible.
Because they think they are invisible.
Good points ….problem is most groups/people are disenfranchised..where do you start
Agreed. Wanting to feel important and visible and that their voice matters. Very much the motivation behind the support for Trump, Brexit and Le Pen and even to a certain extent Macron who doesn’t have a political party and was viewed (somewhat inaccurately given his previous position in the Hollande administration) as an ‘outsider’. I’d even add the Green Party in BC. Mainstream parties better figure out this puzzle fast, otherwise we are potentially heading toward disaster.