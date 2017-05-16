So, Jagmeet, whose candidacy I invented, is in. One of my Daisy colleagues was there last night, and said the announcement was awesome.
And Mad Max looks to be the guy to beat. Tories I know say he’s gong to win.
So, how will both stack up against Trudeau? If we were to do polling – and to do focus groups from sea to sea to sea, as it were – what would voters say are the key attributes of (a) Trudeau and then (b) Bernier and (c) Jagmeet?
Trudeau Attributes
- Young and youthful
- Unconvential
- Not-bad-looking
- Bilingual
- Passionate
- Idealistic
Bernier Attributes
- Young and youthful
- Unconvential
- Not-bad-looking
- Bilingual
- Passionate
- Idealistic
Jagmeet Attributes
- Young and youthful
- Unconvential
- Not-bad-looking
- Bilingual
- Passionate
- Idealistic
See the problem? I hereby and herewith predict Trudeau is going to be facing off in 2018 with two guys who have the very positives that propelled Trudeau himself to power in 2015. The two angry old guys he defeated in that contest are gone, baby, gone. It’s a new day, etc.
Sure, Mad Max can be a nutty libertarian – but the prospect of power will smooth out those rough edges, I expect. And, sure, Jagmeet wears a turban and that may be a problem in Quebec (as some ex-Layton folks have been shamefully whispering here and there) – but, then again, progressives never do particularly well when pandering to prejudice.
What does this all mean? Well, it means this: when leadership attributes are a wash, all that you have are (a) ideas (b) achievements and (c) ground game.
Trudeau better get going on all three. There’s two youthful, unconventional, handsome, bilingual, passionate and idealistic guys in his rear-view mirror.
And they’re getting closer.