The knuckle-dragging, red-necked Landowner loon Jack MacLaren should have been kicked out of the Ontario PC caucus long ago. He’s an idiot.
He, and his “Trillim Party” are irrelevant, now. But this statement MacLaren made in that video will linger for a long time:
“We have lots of things that we’re going to do that we won’t say before the election because we want to get elected.”
That, in a single sentence, sums up why voters increasingly distrust politicians.
How Patrick Brown deals with the fallout will be a crucial test of him, and his party.
The question now: Is there a big fat target on Randy Hillier?
Brown’s problem isn’t just McLaren. There are MPPs still in his caucus that have said virtually the same thing.
In a meeting with social conservatives at Queens Park, Rick Nicholls (Chatham Kent Leamington) didn’t realize there were reporters in the room and was quoted as saying “wait until we are elected, then we can go, go go” when speaking about the social conservative agenda.
Monte McNaughton (Lambton Kent Middlesex) is said to be disillusioned with Brown and biding his time, biting his tongue. McNaughton, the anti-sex ed champion who delivered the socon vote to Brown during the leadership is not happy that Brown is distancing himself from his previously stated policy positions. The only thing keeping McNaughton in the fold is his ambition and hunger for a cabinet post. If the polls start going soft look for McNaughton to start making waves.