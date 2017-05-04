“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Trekkies suck. Or, as Stephen Colbert would say, the only thing their mouths are good for is being a Klingon’s c–k holster.
Warren,
Logically, shouldn’t it bifurcate after hauling out the old bromide of “strength the middle-class”, either by going negative and putting out in point form what Liberals won’t do (CPC policy) that has the exact opposite effect, or opt for the positive and shorthand Liberal policy as successive bullets?
This feels like we’re deliberately left hanging, not having whet one’s appetite.
The Expanse is totally giving both of them a run for their money! Tune in, people, or it will suffer the same fate as the original Star Trek TV series: premature cancellation by numbskull TV execs.
https://www.wired.com/2017/03/geeks-guide-the-expanse-2/