 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Al Capone was never indicted for murder or extortion
June 12th, 2017, 11:32 am

…he was indicted for the comparatively benign charge of tax evasion.

Something for the Unpresident to contemplate, today, as this major legal development makes itself known.

Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland sued President Trump on Monday, alleging that he has violated anti-corruption clauses in the Constitution by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House.

The lawsuit, the first of its kind brought by government entities, centers on the fact that Trump chose to retain ownership of his company when he became president. Trump said in January that he was shifting his business assets into a trust managed by his sons to eliminate potential conflicts of interests.

The lawsuit, a signed copy of which Racine and Frosh provided to The Washington Post on Sunday night, alleges “unprecedented constitutional violations” by Trump. The suit says Trump’s continued ownership of a global business empire has rendered the president “deeply enmeshed with a legion of foreign and domestic government actors” and has undermined the integrity of the U.S. political system.


5 Responses to “Al Capone was never indicted for murder or extortion”

  1. Lance says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Moving on then…….

    Reply
  2. lou says:
    June 12, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Just terribly relieved that madame justice is retiring. Long past that the position should be filled by a non partisan touring adulation seeking justice. She has been possibly the most disgraceful justice to ever sit on our nation’s highest court. Glad to see her go. Hopefully her replacement can understand the difference between law and “I want”. Based on Trudeau’s history, not hopeful.

    Reply
  3. Robert Frindt says:
    June 12, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Another “impeachable” offence:

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/trumps-climate-withdrawal-is-an-impeachable-offense_us_59395721e4b094fa859f1625

    There is no limit to Trump’s crimes against the Constitution…

    Reply
  4. Eric Weiss says:
    June 12, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    It’s about time. Hopefully they go after him and his American Psycho sons over taking money from kids with cancer and his other fake charities too.

    Reply

