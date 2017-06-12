…he was indicted for the comparatively benign charge of tax evasion.
Something for the Unpresident to contemplate, today, as this major legal development makes itself known.
Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland sued President Trump on Monday, alleging that he has violated anti-corruption clauses in the Constitution by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House.
The lawsuit, the first of its kind brought by government entities, centers on the fact that Trump chose to retain ownership of his company when he became president. Trump said in January that he was shifting his business assets into a trust managed by his sons to eliminate potential conflicts of interests.
The lawsuit, a signed copy of which Racine and Frosh provided to The Washington Post on Sunday night, alleges “unprecedented constitutional violations” by Trump. The suit says Trump’s continued ownership of a global business empire has rendered the president “deeply enmeshed with a legion of foreign and domestic government actors” and has undermined the integrity of the U.S. political system.
Another “impeachable” offence:
There is no limit to Trump’s crimes against the Constitution…
It’s about time. Hopefully they go after him and his American Psycho sons over taking money from kids with cancer and his other fake charities too.