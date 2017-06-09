 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Canada One What?
June 9th, 2017, 9:01 am

The big day is just a few days away.  You’d never know that, however.

As noted below, I remember the centennial – I was a kid and living in the United States, for Chrissakes, and I knew all about Expo and Trudeau and everything else that was going on.  It was wonderful.

Same with the millennial celebrations, under Chretien.  They were populist and ubiquitous.  They were fun.

Canada 150?  Forget it. If you live in Ottawa, you’re probably hearing all about it, as usual.  But for those of us living outside the capital – you know, the ones who pay for all those fireworks – nada, basically.

It’s probably too late to do anything now.  The opportunity has passed, and it won’t happen again for another five decades. Most of us will be dead by then.

Also dead? Canada 150.


