The big day is just a few days away. You’d never know that, however.
As noted below, I remember the centennial – I was a kid and living in the United States, for Chrissakes, and I knew all about Expo and Trudeau and everything else that was going on. It was wonderful.
Same with the millennial celebrations, under Chretien. They were populist and ubiquitous. They were fun.
Canada 150? Forget it. If you live in Ottawa, you’re probably hearing all about it, as usual. But for those of us living outside the capital – you know, the ones who pay for all those fireworks – nada, basically.
It’s probably too late to do anything now. The opportunity has passed, and it won’t happen again for another five decades. Most of us will be dead by then.
Also dead? Canada 150.
We remember Canada centennial; Canada at the millennial, too. No one will remember this #Canada150 year. Feds have done zero, basically.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2017