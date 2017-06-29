 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Canadian Jewish News on the neo-Nazi rag
June 29th, 2017, 8:54 am

Here.

The Kinsellas said they were alerted to the article by friends. “We were shocked at reading such a blatant threat,” said Lisa Kinsella. “Then obviously we were concerned.… We read it as not just a direct threat to us, but a call to action to harm Warren and myself.”

The Kinsellas asked the Toronto Police Service to lay charges, but they were told the article was insufficient to support a criminal prosecution. “They said it was simply James Sears’ opinion,” Warren Kinsella stated.

He said that he and his wife have experienced “ongoing harassment within this hate rag, and now this threat.”

He was particularly critical of Toronto police, who declined to lay charges on the alleged personal threat, or to prosecute Sears on earlier occasions for promoting hate.

“They don’t care in this city about anti-Semitism, white supremacy or bigotry,” he said.

Warren Kinsella, who described himself as “a partisan Liberal,” said he was also critical of the provincial attorney general, who has withheld consent for a hate prosecution and has failed to provide adequate resources to address hate crimes and collect hate crime statistics.

Your Ward News has been a lightning rod for controversy for the past two years.

The tabloid-sized newsletter, which is also available online, describes itself as “the world’s largest anti-Marxist publication.”

Its critics say it is inspired by Nazism and traffics in anti-Semitism, misogyny and homophobia, while attacking minorities of all types.


Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 