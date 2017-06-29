The Kinsellas said they were alerted to the article by friends. “We were shocked at reading such a blatant threat,” said Lisa Kinsella. “Then obviously we were concerned.… We read it as not just a direct threat to us, but a call to action to harm Warren and myself.”
The Kinsellas asked the Toronto Police Service to lay charges, but they were told the article was insufficient to support a criminal prosecution. “They said it was simply James Sears’ opinion,” Warren Kinsella stated.
He said that he and his wife have experienced “ongoing harassment within this hate rag, and now this threat.”
He was particularly critical of Toronto police, who declined to lay charges on the alleged personal threat, or to prosecute Sears on earlier occasions for promoting hate.
“They don’t care in this city about anti-Semitism, white supremacy or bigotry,” he said.
Warren Kinsella, who described himself as “a partisan Liberal,” said he was also critical of the provincial attorney general, who has withheld consent for a hate prosecution and has failed to provide adequate resources to address hate crimes and collect hate crime statistics.
Your Ward News has been a lightning rod for controversy for the past two years.
The tabloid-sized newsletter, which is also available online, describes itself as “the world’s largest anti-Marxist publication.”
Its critics say it is inspired by Nazism and traffics in anti-Semitism, misogyny and homophobia, while attacking minorities of all types.