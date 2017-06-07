Wow. Here’s Comey’s prepared statement. It’s going to be quite a morning, tomorrow.
This is obstruction of justice, by any reasonable standard. The only reason why Comey does not come out clearly and say that, I suspect, is because he knows he will be asked this tomorrow: “Well, if you felt it was obstruction of justice, why didn’t you act before now?” It’s a fair question.
Thus, he left it a bit vague – the “I could be wrong” sophistry. It’s a duller blade, but it’s a knife that still kills.
Everything changes, tomorrow. Donald Trump is nearing the final act, whether he is aware of it or not.
Nothing there. Comey was asked in a previous session whether he had been pressured to drop the investigation. He said “No”.
And he’s saying it again here. and he will again tomorrow – under oath – because if he doesn’t then he is the one who is obstructing.
This is going nowhere because it is an empty case.
I am looking forward to the far more substantive Mueller investigation which apparently is already broadening into the thousands of unmasking requests…
Gord, if Trump took a shit on live TV, you’d call it an act of leadership.
Not true. I have been a critic of Trump’s in many instances:
1. His management style – he’s a small family business manager in style – not a corporate executive. His expertise is in branding and marketing – not real estate (he sucked in the highly competitive and complicated manhattan real estate sector)
2. His lack of swiftness in filling positions – particularly in the courts (see point 1 above)
3. His recklessness on twitter
4. His apparently short attention span
5. His enemies list
6. His fear of failure – which causes him to be less than 100% committed to a project which gives him an excuse if it fails
7. His Queens vs Manhattan insecurity (Jonah Goldberg ably diagnoses and explains this)
You never seem to point to those issues for some reason – perhaps because none of them disqualify him from holding office. And despite the above flaws he is an order of magnitude better than both Obama and Hillary.
well, there’s always the tapes right Donnie boy.
Oh and by the way, three times Comey says that trump is not under – never was under – investigation.
I hate the orange bawbag as much as anybody, but I doubt this will lead to any impeachment or legal action taken against him. The GOP are still in control, they may not like Trump, but he lets them openly hate and victimize brown people and immigrants, and he’s undoing everything the Obama administration accomplished. All that is more important than the law, ethics or the integrity of the office of President.
I’ll have to be sure and quote you back your last sentence in 2024.
i’m under the impression that obstruction of justice is a legal definition, which can possibly trigger political impeachment. i don’t believe the head of the FBI is tasked with crafting this distinction, although his testimony may lead to lawsuits/investigations/etc.
.. as if we are not in an astonishing litigation
obstruction & delay delay delay era..
cometh the king of fake news, blurring the facts
complete deceit, lies lies & more lies
aka the snouty & shouty Trumplican
the fake president from another planet
a true believer in his own stated myth
thst he could shoot someone and get away with it..
Nothing is beyond this freak
or his surrogate galaxy of aliens
Don’t let me start on his immediate family
of poisonous privileged toadlings ..