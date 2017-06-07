 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Comey on Trump: “It was very concerning”
June 7th, 2017, 2:23 pm

Wow.  Here’s Comey’s prepared statement.  It’s going to be quite a morning, tomorrow.

Screen Shot 2017-06-07 at 3.16.55 PM

This is obstruction of justice, by any reasonable standard.  The only reason why Comey does not come out clearly and say that, I suspect, is because he knows he will be asked this tomorrow: “Well, if you felt it was obstruction of justice, why didn’t you act before now?”  It’s a fair question.

Thus, he left it a bit vague – the “I could be wrong” sophistry.  It’s a duller blade, but it’s a knife that still kills.

Everything changes, tomorrow.  Donald Trump is nearing the final act, whether he is aware of it or not.

 


11 Responses to “Comey on Trump: “It was very concerning””

  1. Gord Tulk says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Nothing there. Comey was asked in a previous session whether he had been pressured to drop the investigation. He said “No”.

    And he’s saying it again here. and he will again tomorrow – under oath – because if he doesn’t then he is the one who is obstructing.

    This is going nowhere because it is an empty case.

    I am looking forward to the far more substantive Mueller investigation which apparently is already broadening into the thousands of unmasking requests…

    Reply
    • Warren says:
      June 7, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      Gord, if Trump took a shit on live TV, you’d call it an act of leadership.

      Reply
      • Gord Tulk says:
        June 7, 2017 at 4:07 pm

        Not true. I have been a critic of Trump’s in many instances:

        1. His management style – he’s a small family business manager in style – not a corporate executive. His expertise is in branding and marketing – not real estate (he sucked in the highly competitive and complicated manhattan real estate sector)

        2. His lack of swiftness in filling positions – particularly in the courts (see point 1 above)

        3. His recklessness on twitter

        4. His apparently short attention span

        5. His enemies list

        6. His fear of failure – which causes him to be less than 100% committed to a project which gives him an excuse if it fails

        7. His Queens vs Manhattan insecurity (Jonah Goldberg ably diagnoses and explains this)

        You never seem to point to those issues for some reason – perhaps because none of them disqualify him from holding office. And despite the above flaws he is an order of magnitude better than both Obama and Hillary.

        Reply
    • David Ray says:
      June 7, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      well, there’s always the tapes right Donnie boy.

      Reply
  2. Gord Tulk says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Oh and by the way, three times Comey says that trump is not under – never was under – investigation.

    Reply
  3. Eastern Rebellion says:
    June 7, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I’m waiting to hear what Donner, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Blitzen and Cupid have to say!

    Reply
    • Eastern Rebellion says:
      June 7, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Now that you have corrected the headline, you may as well remove my droll response….cheers y’alls!

      Reply
  4. Eric Weiss says:
    June 7, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I hate the orange bawbag as much as anybody, but I doubt this will lead to any impeachment or legal action taken against him. The GOP are still in control, they may not like Trump, but he lets them openly hate and victimize brown people and immigrants, and he’s undoing everything the Obama administration accomplished. All that is more important than the law, ethics or the integrity of the office of President.

    Reply
  5. Gord Tulk says:
    June 7, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I’ll have to be sure and quote you back your last sentence in 2024.

    Reply
  6. julian says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    i’m under the impression that obstruction of justice is a legal definition, which can possibly trigger political impeachment. i don’t believe the head of the FBI is tasked with crafting this distinction, although his testimony may lead to lawsuits/investigations/etc.

    am i correct?
    thanks

    Reply
  7. the salamander says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    .. as if we are not in an astonishing litigation
    obstruction & delay delay delay era..
    cometh the king of fake news, blurring the facts
    complete deceit, lies lies & more lies
    aka the snouty & shouty Trumplican
    the fake president from another planet
    a true believer in his own stated myth
    thst he could shoot someone and get away with it..

    Nothing is beyond this freak
    or his surrogate galaxy of aliens
    Don’t let me start on his immediate family
    of poisonous privileged toadlings ..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 