First comes alternative “facts”, next comes alternative spell’n.
Bland Trump. Did they photoshop the hands, or is that a wide angle lens? They look suspiciously large, and are centered in the image.
Meh.
Stephen McNeil out in Nova Scotia had Liberal election material with spelling errors on them during the recent campaign.
It shouldn’t happen, but it does.
Link:
http://thechronicleherald.ca/novascotia/1463839-n.s.-election-mcneil-mocked-on-social-media-for-early-campaign-ad-typo
Who does the graphics for CPC? Is this person using a computer for the first time?
This exhibits the same quality of those thousands of MAGA memes on Twitter that look like they’re smashed together in Microsoft Paint.
Side note, Scheer’s teeth are a mess.
Bad spelers of the wurld, untie!
He scheer does believe in free speech.
Irregardlessly, I Belieb in proper syntax berry berry fearsleee. Oh, and evolution too. And women’s reproductive rights. And pluralism. But I digress.
You’re making a mountain out of a molehill. Yes, it’s a silly mistake, but, it’s not a big deal. Mistakes happen all the time. This is far from the first or the worst, and it’ll be far from the last.
Scheer’s biggest problem, to me, is a lack of meaningful experience. Much like Trudeau in 2015, he really doesn’t have much under his belt. Still, I’ll do my best to give him a decent hearing, despite that hyper-annoying smirk. He’d better impress, though, because by 2019 Trudeau will have four years experience in the hottest seat in the country. That’s a big deal.