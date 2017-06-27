 


Eye ulso beleive inn gud spulling 
June 27th, 2017, 10:12 am


9 Responses to “Eye ulso beleive inn gud spulling ”

  1. James Smith says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:53 am

    First comes alternative “facts”, next comes alternative spell’n.

  2. Matthew says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Bland Trump. Did they photoshop the hands, or is that a wide angle lens? They look suspiciously large, and are centered in the image.

  3. Matt says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Meh.

    Stephen McNeil out in Nova Scotia had Liberal election material with spelling errors on them during the recent campaign.

    It shouldn’t happen, but it does.

  4. Charlie says:
    June 27, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Who does the graphics for CPC? Is this person using a computer for the first time?

    This exhibits the same quality of those thousands of MAGA memes on Twitter that look like they’re smashed together in Microsoft Paint.

    Side note, Scheer’s teeth are a mess.

  5. Kevin says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Bad spelers of the wurld, untie!

  6. Ted H says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    He scheer does believe in free speech.

  7. John Mraz says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Irregardlessly, I Belieb in proper syntax berry berry fearsleee. Oh, and evolution too. And women’s reproductive rights. And pluralism. But I digress.

  8. Les Miller says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    You’re making a mountain out of a molehill. Yes, it’s a silly mistake, but, it’s not a big deal. Mistakes happen all the time. This is far from the first or the worst, and it’ll be far from the last.

    Scheer’s biggest problem, to me, is a lack of meaningful experience. Much like Trudeau in 2015, he really doesn’t have much under his belt. Still, I’ll do my best to give him a decent hearing, despite that hyper-annoying smirk. He’d better impress, though, because by 2019 Trudeau will have four years experience in the hottest seat in the country. That’s a big deal.

