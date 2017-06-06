What’s Sleeping Giants? Basically, it’s citizen-run Twitter accounts which try to persuade advertisers to boycott far-Right web sites like Breitbart and The Rebel, (which was founded by Andrew Scheer’s top aide, BTW).
It works. You can read about the results here and here and here.
There’s a Sleeping Giants Canada account, too. It’s here.
What is Sleeping Giants Canada concerned about? Here’s just one example:
Go there, and use friendly persuasion to get companies to stop giving money to those who say they “hate Jews” and more. Examples here and here and here.
Citizen power works. Use it.
THE SG UPDATED CONFIRMED LISTS:
therebel: https://t.co/Xos8Uuv1Na
breitbart: https://t.co/0ng4LqtlXX
THE SG FAQ: https://t.co/qyd8IoWdJl pic.twitter.com/E3gstUS3cB
I don’t like the alt right, but I support freedom of speech so no I don’t support Sleeping Giants, censorship is addictive and always bites you in the ass, because eventually the other side responds in kind.
Where do they draw the line? They are focusing on the alt right for the time being, but as they get increasing tastes of power their definition of hate will grow, how soon before they decide say MRA, TERFs, Antifeminists, and so on are hate, and start to push to censor them too, where does it stop?