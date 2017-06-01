Just getting that out here, about this.
Takes big constitutional balls to say what he has said, very clearly. Ipso facto, I (and Coyne, probably) love the guy.
As Premier Philippe Couillard appears set to kick off a renewed push towards negotiations for Quebec to sign on to the 1982 Constitution, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to want to stay out of it.
“You know my views on the Constitution,” Trudeau told reporters in French on Thursday morning in Ottawa. “We are not opening the Constitution.”
The CBC’s French-language service, Radio-Canada, was among media reporting late Wednesday that Couillard is set to release a 200-page document outlining his government’s vision of Quebec’s role within Canada and laying out arguments in support of reopening negotiations.
Warren,
Like father, like son.
I’ll be watching the opposition seat count in the next Quebec election. Nothing quite like giving Legault and Lisée a bone.
What the Premier won’t do to try and ward off a return to the opposition benches. PLQ-QLP strategists know zip about the entrenched mentality in Ottawa. And it shows.
YES.
Trudeau has my absolute and full admiration for shooting the notion down. There are many things to like and dislike about Trudeau, this one is definitely in the “love it” column.
On the hand, you have that asshole, skid-mark, remnant of a man, Tom Mulcair demanding that Trudeau shows “courage” like “he and Jack Layton did” (never misses an opportunity to compliment himself) and rip open the Constitution over Quebec. What a fucking moron this guy is.
Also, Mulcair is apparently a Karla Homolka supporter — so, a great day its been for the mighty “prosecutor-in-chief”.
Dippers need to speed up their leadership process; I’m sick of seeing Mulcair’s smug face.
Well he just muzzled a bunch more civil servants so it is part of a pattern.
He would get demolished in any discussion of constitutional reform (as would most liberals) so this is no surprise.
I and I suspect many others in the west and elsewhere would welcome an opportunity to tell Quebecers where we stand on constitutional reform (that it needs to be done to save the country and that the people of Quebec are completely ignorant of where we be ROC is on what should be done). Dialogue is long overdue and unhealthy for this confederation. That a keystone province is not a signatory of it is the blackest mark on PET and the LPC.
Is that you Donald?
Why?
What’s wrong with Constitutional amendments? Why should they never be up for debate? The Constitution wasn’t ordained by God.
I don’t much care either way and I think Couillard shouldn’t waste his time. Generalization alert, but it seems like very few people outside Quebec really give a crap anymore if Quebec stays or goes, or if Quebeckers are secure enough with their identity within Canada.
Trudeau’s right. We’ve had this ‘conversation’ before – and it has never ended well.
Canada has bigger issues to deal with. Move on.
Ridiculosity,
Depends on your perspective. Basically, any federal government has to decide how it wants to ingest its constitutional poison. It can swig it fast, like Meech Lake and Charlottetown, or it can ingest it on a delayed fuse mechanism. But either way, the federation will surely pay, some day or another.
Most English-speaking Canadians support the status quo. Most French-speaking Canadians would prefer a renewed federalism — read more powers for Quebec within the federation. Both groups are living in a fool’s paradise as neither can ultimately co-exist on a long-term basis. One day, Quebec will go and the remaining provinces and territories will respect that. The dysfunctional federation will inevitably come to an end. It will go out with a whimper, rather than a bang, and both sides will be to blame for that.
No one can reconcile a house divided. Even God can’t save the Canadian federation. The seeds of death were sown way back in 1982.
Conversation about the constitution should never end – paralysis will ultimately be fatal.
This is Quebec libs trying to change the channel…there is absolutely no need to open this Pandora’s box, and no appetite in the ROC for this nonsense. Way to go Justin.